I will soon open own recording label, says Mervins Kikonyogo

Who is John Mervins Kikonyogo?

Professionally, I am a teacher of Biology and Chemistry. I also volunteer at Reach A Hand Uganda.I am a photographer and influencer at Sauti Media Hub and a music expert who is popularly known as King Makie.

What do you look back at and wish you had done better?

Nothing because I believe everything in life is a lesson.

What is your most memorable travel destination?

Kenya. I was called to perform there, and I was excited since it was my first time to fly.

What time do you wake up and what do you do first?

I wake up at 5am and I first check my phone and check social media for the latest updates. Then, I create some posts on different social media platforms.

When you think about last year, what did you do better?

Last year, I managed to learn new skills and also increase my savings.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered that have made you a better person?

I was working while studying because I had to finance my studies at university.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Juma Saf , a work colleague said to me, “Never stop, keep going!”

Your favourite meal is...?

I love chicken and rice.

And, your favourite drink is...?

Yoghurt.

Who is your role model?

My pastor George Kaddu of Water of Life Ministries in Kyengera. I love the way he handles critical issues and he has groomed me to see that there is a life full of joy and God loves me.

Tell us about your hobbies.

I love music, dance and talking.

Fire or ice, what best defines your personality and why?

Fire because I always light up the places I go to. Thereafter, they become better.

Do you have any other talent?

I discover a new talent almost everyday.

As a music expert, which instruments do you play best?

I play acoustic, bass and electric guitars, a trumpet, piano and drums.

What else do you do?

I teach singing, dance and drama lessons.

Which songs have you produced so far?

I have produced a few songs including This Year by Mike and Nyamba.

How exactly do you use your platforms as a musician to change your community?

I use every social media platform according to its audience.

For example, on X (formerly Twitter) I mostly do advocacy work, on TikTok I mainly put my covers while I advertise on Facebook send out inspiration to those aspiring to be like me and Instagram is for chilling like any other youth.

What makes your art different from others?

My touch of music is completely outstanding because I do more dance and my vocal ability is unique.