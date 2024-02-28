International star Travis Greene set to performance in Uganda

Renowned award winner, American gospel singer Travis Greene has announced that he will perform in Uganda in March.

On Saturday, March 9, the ‘Made a Way’ singer will perform for fans at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. The concert dubbed "Make a Joyful Noise" should finally reward his devoted fans.

Organisers including Make a Joyful Noise, NTV, KFM, and Fenon Events among others have confirmed that preparations are in high gear and in the final stages.

According to Eden Kironde one of the people on the organizing team, the singer will touch down a few days before the event and will have a press conference to speak ahead of the show and this will also allow him enough time to relax in Uganda before the performance.

The organizing team met with the Fenon Events team and the production meeting was concluded. They will provide the stage, light, and sound for the show and for those who have been part of an event where Fenon has handled production, you can always attest to how their production elevates an event.

Many Greene fans were disappointed when the musician, known for such chart-toppers like ‘Nara Kele Mo’, ‘Made a Way’, ‘Intentional, ‘Be Still’, ‘Tent Rival’, ‘Watch Him Turn’ and ‘Impossible’ among others was a no-show in December 2022.