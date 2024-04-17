Jose Sax lightens up mood at CEO dinner

Ever since 2004 when Joseph Kizito was introduced to the saxophone, not even a five-year hiatus in between could hold him back from mastering an instrument that has now defined his brand – Jose Sax.

It is with his brand that he has established connections that have enabled him perform for CEOs last week at UBL’s CEO corporate dinner at Kampala Serena Hotel Pearl Restaurant aimed at interacting with industry players to discuss sustainability and the economy.

Jose Sax performed in phases and for every section he performed more than five songs mostly oldies, including Joe’s I Wanna Know, Why by Michael Jackson, the late Elly Wamala’s Viola, among others.

His performance was a collaboration with Fenon Events, who were in charge of the set up. Their tag team brought life to the event and the music selection was perfect for such an audience as many were seen adding voices to the melodies Jose Sax was blowing from his saxophone.

The dinner, officiated by State Minister for Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi also had the Diageo Africa President Dayalan Nayager, East African Breweries Limited CEO Jane Karuku, UBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo, UBL Board Chairman Jinny Mugerwa, Managing Director of Nation Media Group Uganda Susan Nsibirwa and British High Commissioner to Uganda Kate Airey, among other dignitaries.

NMG-Uganda CEO Susan Nsibirwa having a chat with some of the other guests at the event. photos/isaac ssejjombwe

It was also at this event that Dayalan Nayager was initiated into Ugandan culture. Being their first time in Uganda, he was given a Ugandan attire, including kanzu, a stick made up of beads and a stool.

While helping him put it on, Jimmy Mugerwa explained the reason for the choice of outfit.

“This is the most important dresscode in our houses. It is worn for important functions, including traditional weddings, among other events. We have also donated to you a walking stick that is made of beads with different colours that symbolise Uganda and a stool to rest on,” said Mugerwa.

In his speech, minister Musasizi appreciated Uganda Breweries Limited for its cordial relations with the government that has existed for many years and also thanked the company for being part of Uganda’s economic transformation journey.