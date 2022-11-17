Kenzo’s listing for Grammy Award excites govt, artistes

The government has joined celebrities and the general public in congratulating musician Edrisa Musuuza, aka Eddy Kenzo, upon his first Grammy Award nomination on Tuesday.

Kenzo’s song Give Me Love has been nominated for the Grammy Awards due next February in the US.

“One of our finest talented artistes has been nominated in the Grammy Awards Best Global Music Performance category ‘Gimme Love’ where he featured @mattbworld,” read a verified Government of Uganda tweeter handle.

The Ministry of Tourism for whom Kenzo is ambassador, also hailed him for the achievement, saying it gives inspiration to young talent and Uganda at large.

The Uganda Musicians Association where Kenzo is a member said the nomination has lifted the Ugandan music industry.

Call for support

“This is a great achievement not just for Kenzo but for the Ugandan music industry. We should learn to love our own. I have seen people criticising Kenzo most of the time but it is now that he needs us more,” said Phina Mugerwa, commonly known as Phina Masanyalaze, the general secretary of the association.

“We should rally behind him, so I call upon every journalist, fellow musicians, politicians and the public to hype Kenzo right now. He has reached this far on his own, so we should all help him reach the promised land,” she added.

Give Me Love, a project by American artiste Matthew David Benson, alias Matt B, featuring Eddy Kenzo, received a nomination in the Best Global Music performance alongside Udhero Na by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar; Last Last by Burna Boy; Neva Bow Down by Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro and Bayethe by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

The Grammy Awards will take place on February 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kenzo became the first East African artiste to win the Black Entertainment Television (BET) award in 2015 after taking the Viewer’s Choice Best New International Artiste’ accolade at a function held in Los Angeles, US.

What they said

Bebe Cool, musician. Congratulations my young brother Eddy Kenzo on your Grammy nomination, your humble behaviour will always be the key to open all your opportunities. May Allah bless you more because this nomination is a win for you and all of us as Ugandans.”

Sheebah Karungi, artiste; “Congratulations Eddy Kenzo This is big! From Grass to Grammys! God above all”

Pallaso, artiste: “I am proud of you both as an artiste and as a Ugandan. This is the major step in your success. May you enjoy each moment and bring it home.

Maurice Kirya, musician: “This is a dream for many of us, and you have kicked the door in for all of us, I am proud of you and so is the whole of Uganda, keep waving our flag high.”