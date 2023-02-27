Monday thoughts: Ditch the routine and see joyful days

One of the things I changed about my life was learning to optimise the routines. I believe the greatest improvements in life come from this optimisation of the normal, of the routine.

It is beautiful to have the big life events; getting married, graduating, completing your house, travelling to your dream destination, releasing a book, name it all. The problem is that all these are just one-offs, they are spikes. And after a spike, you have the plateaus. I learned to give more focus to my plateaus. If you beautify the things you do everyday, then overall you have really improved your life on a daily.

My sister started me on these different tea flavours. I then decided to buy myself sets of beautiful tea cups. And boom, my tea experience has never been the same. It is something that excites me every single day. I look forward to that cup of tea. Because it is a different tea option, and probably a different cup.

You want to focus on improving the things you do regularly, beautifying the usual, optimising the usual. Most of your discomfort will come from a poorly-designed routine, the ugly usuals, the things you do everyday or every week.

That could mean finding time in the week to block off for yourself. Finding some other time to block off for your family. And safely guarding these moments.

Beautifying the normal could mean giving your bedroom a face-lift. Because it is the one thing you see everyday. You want this daily experience to be gratifying, beautiful, enriching.

A friend told me; “if you can invest in a good mattress and a good bed, you are halfway to hacking the life secrets.”