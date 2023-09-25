Musicians Grenade, Rickman fight over Sheila Gashumba

Two Ugandan musicians were engaged in a fight as chaotic scenes erupted at club La Terraza in Kampala on Sunday night.

Throughout Monday, renowned controversial show host Sheila Gashumba accused musician Grenade Official of injuring her current lover, following an escalation at the bar that left Rickman with stitches on the lips.

On the other end, voice notes circulated on social media- in which Grenade claimed he had been fractured in a fight he believes has to do with a purported past relationship with Gashumba.

“You want to kill me because I once dated Gashumba. It was not my fault, it was God’s wish, whatever happened but why do you want to kill me?” You have broken my legs and arms, choked me, you almost killed me in a bar. You have now sent mercenaries to kill me. I am in so much pain,” Grenade said in a voice note.

But Gashumba responded to the claims saying: “Cocaine must be on his head. 5 years ago I was dating Godsplan. Stop dating me in your dreams!! You are a fan and that’s what you will always be.”

On Sunday, Gashumba and Rickman attended fashionista Abryanz’s Kampala Style Brunch at La Terezza before Grenade allegedly invaded their privacy leading to a scuffle.

Gashumba claims that when she entered the event with Rickman, Grenade kept storming their table but was stopped several times before a fight broke out between the two musicians. During the scuffle, Gashumba says Grenade threw a glass that tore Rickman’s lip.

A bleeding Rickman was rushed to Nakasero Hospital where he was immediately attended to and his wounds stitched, while Granade ran away from the scene on a boda boda, abandoning his car.

The self-proclaimed lilstunner, Gashumba has said that they will be following up the case with police even as Grenade also emphasized that he had been seriously injured by the couple during the bloody fight.

“Gashumba and Rickman are lying to the media with the intention of silencing me and diverting the public from their evil acts,” Grenade noted regarding Gashumba’s claims.

There's uncertainty over the next step both sides will take but a video shared on social media appeared to indicate that a pro-Gashumba team was moving to go physical against Grenade. Gashumba's voice could also be heard in the video as she declared "this is a war."

Meanwhile, the Sunday night incident drew condemnation on social media in addition to restoring ugly memories of fatal confrontations in Uganda's music industry.