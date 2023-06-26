New Entebbe Ewooma choir Challenge thrills golfers

More than half of the 179 players who competed at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) on Saturday for June’s MTN Monthly Tee of Tees left the venue in the early hours of yesterday. They were glued to the party that went long during the 19th Hole prize-giving ceremony which went long into Saturday evening, thanks to sponsors MTN.

With all drinks discounted at Shs1,000, the night never aged. On the main stage, Black Roots Academy of Soul (Bras) Band and Tshaka Mayanja were electric. The band kept a number of revellers and golfers on their feet with familiar oldies and R&B plus soul jams.

But the evening, controlled by emcees Innocent Kihika and Ruth Kampiire Mugisha, had not peaked yet. A new singing competition among EGC members dubbed the Entebbe Ewooma Choir Challenge took the vibe to roof.

Team Out of Bounds were winners of the Entebbe Ewooma Choir Challenge

Four singing groups averaging eight individuals each were randomly selected and three judges from the Bras Band. One can liken the contest to Britain’s Got Talent or the older America’s Got Talent.

Team Katarina comprising the likes of Emmanuel Wamimbi departed the first round where the national anthem was the test.

At the second round where they all had to sing the famous You’re Welcome song, Team Sausage, composed of Peter Magona, was eliminated.

And in the final was Team Out of Bounds (OB), with club captain Serwano Walusimbi and chairman Jacob Byamukama who mimed Maddox Sematimba’s Namagembe to beat Team Heads Up led by Kiwanuka Suubi which had sang to the late Elly Wamala’s Viola.

Suubi Kiwanuka leads the Heads Up group, who came a close second.

Much of OB’s win had gone down to Andrew Baguma’s standout vocals. “I guess you’ve seen it,” Baguma remarked after his group was rewarded with 22GB of internet data from MTN’s human resource head Michael Kawesa-Ssekadde.