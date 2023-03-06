Okello Okello is back with gags 

The first editions of Okello Okello’s The Comedy Black Friday have been happening at National Theatre for the past seven years but it seems the comedian has other plans this year as he decided to start his shows at Theatre Labonita.

The first edition of the show happened last Friday evening with a fairly good crowd who made their way to the auditorium by 7pm.

The thing with Comedy Black Friday is that it gives an opportunity to fresh talent and it was not any different as burgeoning comedians such as MC Cash, Elvis Faki and Ray Wo got the opportunity to showcase their talents.

It was, however, Elvis Faki who cheered up the crowd with his stammering experience. Being one who speaks with a stutter, Elvis called on telecom companies to put them into consideration.

“Communication companies make a lot of money from some of us. We take long to pass on our message during phone calls. If you ordinary people stammer when vibing, imagine how we be when expressing ourselves,” he said.

Some of the revellers came and had a good laugh at Theatre Labonita. Photos | Isaac Ssejjombwe

Okello Okello, clad in a pink three-piece suit, came in during intervals and did one or two jokes before calling on the next performer.

Among his jokes was Uganda’s first gold medal in the Olympics that came from John Aki Bua.

“The first Olympic medal came from a Luo. We have been running all our lives because of the rebels and you know in Olympics they use a gun so on hearing the bullet, he thought it was the rebels chasing him, that is how he managed to win the gold medal.”

Support system

The show also had other established comedians, including Agnes Akite, Optional Allan, Dr Hillary and Kalela, who was the people’s favourite.

He joked about almost everything he set his eyes on. From the camera person, to the deejay, the man on sign language, to his tribe. He did not spare anyone. Because his set was so good, he was the only comedian tipped during the night.

One of his most interesting skits was about the trending iron sheets topic where he said he was so disappointed seeing a Musoga on the list of people who received them.

“We had kept a clean sheet until a Musoga name emerged in the middle of the list. What was Kadaga’s name doing there? We are not known to be thieves and of all things, iron sheets which are used to catch grasshoppers in Masaka?” he said, sending the crowd into stitches.

Unlike before, the show had two people on sign language and this was done in the spirit of catering for special people with hearing defects.