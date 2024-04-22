Ray G teases Mbarara ahead of Kampala show

Saturday evening was perhaps the last time Ray G was performing in Mbarara as he prepares for his biggest show ever, in Kampala on May 10.

We say his biggest show because it will be happening at one of Uganda’s biggest entertainment venues. In 2022, Ray G staged a concert at Imperial Royale Hotel and this was his first concert in Kampala.

Usually ahead of such big concerts, artistes are expected to halt performances in order to create scarcity and demand in the public but because the concert is in Kampala, he decided to have one showdown for his Mbarara people right infront of Joffas Bar in Rwebikoona. This was during the launch of Eagle Lager’s new look that is aimed to reflect NBL’s strong presence and resonance within the market.

The event started off with a few activities around the town before the final showdown at Joffas where DJ Ronnie Spin took centre stage, mixing the crowds favourite jams.

Ray G during his performance

Being a free access event, the place was filled in no time and for those who could not get access inside, they sought refuge by the roadside. The only difference was that those who got to the venue on time had where to sit and were served free drinks.

At 7pm, Ray G was announced as the headlining act and this announcement excited the crowd. The star of the moment did not waste anytime doing what he does best. He only delivered to people’s expectation by performing only his hits, including Yoya which he did with Levixone, Let It Be and Make A Way, among others.

It was a simple brief performance that had the crowd engaged. He only sung part of his songs as the crowd sang along to the rest of the verses. To show their appreciation, they gave him money while he performed.

Of cource there was no way he would leave the stage without advertising his concert, reminding people that global buses will be transporting people to Kampala at a fee.

After 30 minutes on stage, DJ Ronnie who bragged about being a 13-time winner in the club deejay awards, returned and took the audience through a session until 10pm.