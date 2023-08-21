Salesman wins debut CEO challenge

Abu Sufian Kimbugwe alias Son of Faridah and a salesman at MTN was crowned the winner of the first edition of the Bell Chief Enjoyment Officer (CEO), at MoTiv on Saturday evening.

The competition that has been going on for months came to a climax on Saturday evening where finalist answered a series of questions and challenges before a panel of judges such as the CEO Zeus the Agency, Jeff Amanya, performing artist Vinka, Matilda Babuleka, the head of beer at Uganda Brewaries.

Kimbugwe managed to ace the challenge, walking away with a brand-new Renault KWID.

He garnered 95% of the overall marks while Linus in second position got 83%, Áine with 80% in third, Tevin, Keith and Herbert completing the top six positions.

Speaking about his triumph, Kimbugwe said the win was because of God.

“I came here today expecting to maybe win a fridge, a woofer or other goodies. Being the overall winner is something I never expected but God helped me achieve this,” he said.

He also added that since he is the vibe master and stress reliever, he will be partying everyday with his crew for a whole week in different Kampala hangouts.

The finalists, Linus Sydenny, Awemukama Watson, Keith Katureebe, Abu Sufian Kimbugwe, Herbert Eonu, and Tevin Ariho pulled crowds in their respective enjoyment zone, showcased and defended their grand enjoyment ideas that included a camping experience, a tattoo experience, an art pop-up and more to impress campaign judges who in return awarded them with marks.

Attendees first enjoyed different activities like board games and deejay mixes led by Lynda Ddane and DJ Ali Breezy among others before the real action later on in the evening.

They also got to enjoy performances from Wonder JR and Vinka before the crowning ceremony.

The campaign kicked off in March this year In efforts to identify and celebrate youths with the most outstanding social skills and potential to undertake a few challenges. Young adults aged 21 years and older with commendable social skills with the ability to turn boring moments into amazing fun times.