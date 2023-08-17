For Martha Mukisa, Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise

How best would you describe yourself?

I am a Ugandan woman, a musician, arts creator, performer, recording artiste.

How best would you differentiate all that?

I am both an artist and a musician. I can draw, act because I studied that, and I am a performer and singer.

How would you describe your kind of music?

I do soulful, sweet, enjoyable and romantic all in an Afropop style. I concentrated on that style because I listen to a lot of music and I am inspired by all other genres of music.

When did you get interested in singing?

When I was in my primary school in the school choir. But music has been around me from a very early stage, I got exposed to folk music, which became my foundation. Then at some point, one of my father’s tenants was a producer. That’s how I started recording background vocals for some artistes. I later joined schools that have a musical history such as St Balikuddembe Mitala Maria. Singing in the choir helped me improve my vocal range.

Which artistes did you back up?

Rena Nalumansi. I was also an open act for Ziza Bafana.

Who inspired you to take up music as a career?

Because of my love for music, my dad advised me to start doing serious music because he knew what I was capable of. I recorded my music and from that time, I never looked back. But at home, regardless, education always comes first, thus I concentrated on my studies and once in a while I would go to different bands where I did a lot of learning, paving way for my solo career.

Like which bands?

I was once in Magic Horn and Nilers’ Band.

Most parents are against their children joining the music industry. How does it feel having a supportive family?

It is special, having parents who understand that we all don’t have to become what the society considers acceptable. But above all, the fact that they believe a girl can bring something to the table and support and encourage. Every time I feel like giving up, I am reminded that there are two people who love and believe in what I do. At times I feel my career affects them more than it affects me. You can’t believe the pressure they had during my concert. My mum is even in a group where she keeps posting while my dad is always asking me what I am dropping next.

When did you record your first single?

In 2018. That was Ssebo. I later got to perform at Blankets and Wine because of Ssebo. It was an amazing experience but unfortunately, things did not work out the way I assumed they would and I was back hustling soon. I had to restrategize until two years later when Black Magic Entertainment signed me, two months before the Covid-19 lockdown.

So are we right to say you are among the artists who broke out because of Covid-19?

Yes, Covid-19 to me was a blessing in disguise. At first, I thought the label was going to drop me because of the disruptions. Just imagine signing an artiste and all of a sudden people can’t gather, it was trying for people in the music business, yet my label simply told me to simply work on new projects. This gave me time to write and record without pressure. That’s the time I came up with songs such as Kicomando remix, International and Local, Come to mummy, Ex wo, Tebatukyawa and Sango. I recorded all of them during the lockdown and managed to establish myself. As other artistes struggled, I wasn’t. The management took care of me and most of my bills were always paid.

Why do you think Black Magic Entertainment trusted and signed you in the first place?

Truthfully I don’t know, but I should say I have always wanted what I am doing. I have always been a go-getter and never backed out of anything. I am a good person, disciplined, hardworking and a team player and I believe in God. I mean business and I am very talented.

Many people don’t know the role of management. What role does Black Magic Entertainment play in your career?

They are the brains behind my brand. They promote, record and shoot my music. They find different strategies for my brand, among other things.

So many women have been ridiculed in the industry. How do you handle all that?

I get where you are coming from but as women, we pity ourselves so much but a male and female musician are all the same besides nature. We promote music the same way, we go to the same studios, and we have the same fan base.

There is a lot of violence and arguments in the industry, do you think it is healthy for the industry?

Before anything else, we are also human, you wouldn’t expect me to be okay with a fan wanting to touch my private parts because he is a fan. There should be limits. You have to see me as a business woman and you should respect me for my job.

What is the most extreme thing a fan has ever done to you or you have ever done to a fan?

I remember a fan touching me during my performance in Nabugabo, Masaka. But I have been raised to understand people’s ways of thinking. I thought twice before acting so I just told him to behave or else he would be thrown out and good thing he listened but the damage had already been done because the clip circulated.

Do you feel it is okay for fans to dictate your music career?

I think it is good because sometimes artists tend to get comfortable. So that is like a wakeup call to us. We should learn to evolve with time. Music is never in one dimension. Try out new things. Then it is also good to be releasing music for people who understand music because you will not be giving them half-baked work.

With Sango, the bar was raised. Did you expect the song to be as big?

Truthfully, I did not expect that song to become what it became and I am so grateful to Kenzo because if he hadn’t chosen that song, I don’t know what kind of song we would have done.

Oftentimes, it is so hard to follow up on a big project. Do you feel you matched up with your other songs?

Many people had that thought but I believe I have done quite well with songs like Tebatukyawa, Busy and Neteze with Eddy Yawe, which are all above a million views on YouTube. We also had concerts along the way so I think I have matched up.

Speaking about the concert. Did it meet your expectations?

Yes it did. For a young artist like Martha Mukisa, I got overwhelming support. I got sponsors who I didn’t know we could get at such a short period of time. It is so hard getting people to trust you with their brands. My concert is among the few that have had fellow artistes coming in to support one of their own. From Kenzo, Navio, Ziza Bafana, Vinka, David Lutalo, Alien Skin, Baza Baza, Vivian Tendo to Recho Ray, among others. During my first performance at Blanket and Wine, I had only one person in the audience cheering for me and that was my sister. Other people were minding their business. At the beginning, the reason we held the concert, was for Martha Mukisa brand awareness. I had extra shows that did so well when it came to numbers.

Kapa Cat, a fellow woman came out and said it was too early to have a concert. How did you feel about this?

Maybe she was showing me support because she created awareness for the show and I thank her for that. Secondly, I pray for her to have such a concert.

What challenges have you faced in this industry?

The industry can drain you emotionally, but I have been fortunate that I have a safe space of people like my management team and a supportive family but it is a learning process.

Schools?