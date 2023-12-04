Sophie Nantongo takes night at Tugende Mu Kikadde

An events promoter once said for one to start reaping profits from organising concerts, you need to have organised at least seven concerts. Going by his words, the seventh edition of the annual Tugende Mukikadde that happened at Kampala Serena Hotel Victoria Hall on Saturday evening was it.

This has so far been the most-attended event at Serena this year. In fact, the hotel had to bring in extra chairs to accommodate the big numbers that attended while some revellers were seen seated on the stairways. True to the name of the event, you could barely see young revellers. It was a show for those in their 30s, 40s, 50s and onwards.

The set-up to the show was remarkable as Kadanke brand house that was responsible for the production. Before accessing the hall, a lounge was set up outside Serena for people to take pictures and videos of themselves while on the staircase, they displayed vintage items such as retro phones, radio cassettes, old TV sets, among others. In the hallway, there were mats, stools and calabashes.

The stage, as promised in the last press conference, looked like a radio cassette while the UB5 Band had a big task that they accomplished well, backing up all the entertainers for the evening.

Janzi Band kicked off the performances before Gerald Kiwewa was helped to the stage in a wheelchair. The Kadongo Kamu artiste was on Thursday involved in an accident but that could not stop him from putting up a good show. In fact, he was regarded as one of the best during the event with his songs such as Obuwangwa, Lukanyala and his most popular Ekyeddalu, Gundi Okuze and Nantaba. It was at this show that he publicly announced how he needs a manager and gave out his number for those interested.

Surprises

Queen Florence was next on stage and different from the rest, she did some dance strokes before leaving the stage for the surprise act of the night – Henry Tigan who did four songs, including Muzzude, Mbulia, Aneganye and Abogezi to the delight of the audience.

The intro to Phoebe Nasolo’s Sosolya received wild cheers from the hall and when she emerged from the stairs, many were seen excited. The love she had received was unbearable for her that she knelt and thanked everyone before proceeding with her other songs, including Sanyu and Kwata Wano, among others.

Sophie Nantongo on stage.

After a short deejay interlude, Qute Kaye came next with Obuto then took the audience to church before he was reminded to get back to the programme, proceeding with Gwendota, Gwe Wange, Jetwasokela and Jinkese. He also had the courage to perform Elly Wamala’s Ebinyumosome church ballad but was interrupted by the MC.

After a short musical break, Aydee and Pato, the Ngoni duo came on stage but were not received well as anticipated, contrary to the excitement on social media when people learnt that this was going to be their first stage performance after 10 years. Yoyo, Bigula, Mimi Na Wewe were the songs they did but some people in the audience were already requesting them to sing Digi, their biggest song. The requests could not divert them from following their programme as they did Sirimba, Naza Gwaki, a rendition of Philly Bongole Lataya, Nasiima Gwe and finally Digi.

Going by the response from the audience, Sophie Nantongo was clearly the best artiste of the evening. From the time she kicked off her performance with Binyuma to her last song Wansumulula, the crowd was on their feet, dancing and singing along word for word.