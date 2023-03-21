Uganda, Nigeria to strengthen relations through Art

The Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) together with the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Kampala have organized an international visual art competition for students from tertiary institutions in Uganda and the Nigerian community in Uganda and Nigeria.

Slated for March 30, 2023, the competition will be held at Nommo gallery under the theme "My impression of Nigeria, My impression of Uganda" where all Ugandan students will create works around the sub-theme of "My impression of Nigeria" and all Nigerian participants will create works under the sub-theme of "My impression of Uganda.”

Tertiary institutions will be engaged for close to two weeks to get the best four art pieces per institution, involving both the Nigerian community in Uganda and Ugandan students in a visual display of expressive thoughts and ideas.

This according to Robert Musiitwa, the spokesperson of the UNCC is aimed at strengthening the bilateral cultural relations between Uganda and Nigeria.

“Besides the cultural relations the competition offers a varied range of awards, ranging from monetary, exhibition exposure, art residency exchange programs, exhibition certificates, and many more for participants and eventual winners,” he said.

Phillip Balimunsi, the curator of UNCC Nommo gallery explained that the competition is curated to host a series of activities ranging from documentation, television/radio interviews, and school tours, and will climax with an exhibition and cultural display launch and an award-giving ceremony.

He further explains that the competition is intended to Interrogate and write the impression, narratives, and perception that people have about the two countries which in return will strengthen the creative and cultural ties, Promote cultural exchange between the two countries, Promote Pan-Africanism and also appreciate artistic talents in Uganda and Nigeria.

“The projects seek to attract visual arts participants of both Nigerian and Ugandan origin, aged 18 and above, from Uganda’s tertiary institutions and the Nigerian community in Uganda and globally. The selection committee will choose at least four students per institution from the twelve tertiary institutions identified to participate in the competition,” he said.

Balimunsi says all 48 pre-qualified participants will receive a certificate of participation and an opportunity to feature alongside the 20 top submissions selected by the committee of jurors in the competition catalog and exhibition that will be on display at Nommo Gallery until April 2023.