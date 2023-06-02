Uganda's Ghetto Kids a step away from making history

The Triplets Ghetto Kids, a Ugandan dance group, is just a step away from winning the 16th edition of Britain’s Got Talent show after their impressive display during the semi-finals at the Hammersmith Apollo entertainment venue in London, UK, on Wednesday.

The Ugandan dancers had earlier on in April made history after receiving a Golden buzzer from judge Bruno Tonioli, which was also their first attempt in the competition.

The buzzer sent them straight to the semi-finals, skipping the boot camp stage of the competition.

Stellar show

Their performance last evening didn’t just impress Tonioli alone but the rest of the judges as well. It was energetic, well-scripted, and full of skills.

Clad in a yellow patterned African attire with a Ugandan flag on a customised stage that showed a typical local Ugandan village homestead, the group meant business with their dance moves on a medley of upbeat songs.

Judge Bruno described them as simply irresistible, while hard-to-impress Simon Cowell praised their performance saying it was pure magic.

Meanwhile, judge Amanda Holden always rated them as the ones to beat, confessing that they light up her heart.

“I am so passionate about this act. I think you’re one of the best things to be on the BGT stage,” she added.

From the dance routine to the costumes, the stage setting, and the judges’ remarks, it was clear that Priscilla Kisakye Zawedde, 12, Asharif Mbazira, 12, Akram Muyanja, 13, Shakib Mutima, 12, Madwanah, 13, and 5-year-old Josephine Daniella Busingye are through to the next stage.

WATCH: Uganda's dance group, Ghetto Kids shines in #BritainsGotTalent with their captivating performance, securing a spot in the grand finale slated for June 4.

🎥: @BGT pic.twitter.com/hBgVY2R0oH — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 1, 2023

No wonder, they emerged as clear winners by receiving the most public votes.

The ghetto kids were joined by Travis George and the two acts beat off stiff competition from guitar player Harry Churchill, magician Miki Dark, dance group notorious, comedian Markus Birdman, yo-yo experts Toy Toy Toy and singer Dylan B.

Alongside the Triplets Ghetto kids, the other finalists are Welsh singer Travis George, Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, 11-year-old Olivia Lynes from Bath, South African amputee dancer, Musa Motha, and singer Amy Lou from Tipton, West Midlands.

The highly anticipated final is scheduled to take place this Sunday and it is going to be the climax to this year’s season of Britain’s Got Talent.

About the show

Britain’s Got Talent (often abbreviated to BGT) is a televised British talent show competition, and part of the global Got Talent