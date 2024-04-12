Elevate your denim with haute couture

Recently, I had the pleasure of attending a showcase at a fashion school here in Kampala where students presented a collection inspired by the prestigious MET Gala. Among the pieces that stood out for me was a haute couture dress, made entirely from denim, featuring a cinched corset detail and dramatic bell sleeves. This particular design sparked my imagination, showing the potential of denim in high fashion settings such as red carpet events or any occasion where making a statement is key.

Haute couture denim offers a fresh twist on traditional jeans, jackets, dresses, or skirts, allowing you to stand out with confidence. While it may not be everyone’s go-to choice, embracing this trend guarantees you will not go unnoticed.

Here’s how you can seamlessly incorporate this runway-approved fashion trend into your wardrobe

Start with bottoms

Dive into haute couture denim by incorporating it into your bottom wear. Whether it is a pair of jeans or a skirt, opt for styles featuring complex cut-outs or embellishments. Let your denim piece take centre stage by keeping the rest of your outfit understated, allowing it to shine without competing for attention. Pair your statement bottoms with a simple top and coordinated accessories to achieve a balanced look. Remember, your confidence is key when rocking haute couture denim, so do not forget to add that to your accessories when executing this ensemble.