Honouring the timeless elegance of Pherrie

This week, we find ourselves reflecting on the life and legacy of Pherrie Kimbugwe, a remarkable individual who graced Kampala with her timeless style and elegance. Pherrie’s passing has left a void on the fashion and entertainment scene in Uganda, and our hearts ache for her family, friends and all those fortunate enough to have known and cherished her.

Pherrie was not merely a fashionista; she was an embodiment of grace, love, and an unwavering pursuit of sartorial perfection.

In tribute to her enduring influence, we take a moment to revisit some of the unforgettable fashion moments that defined her over the years.

The monochromatic maven

Pherrie ’s name will forever be synonymous with the classic combination of black and white. Whether she adorned herself in the traditional gomesi or a modern dress, she effortlessly brought these timeless hues to life. Her creativity in incorporating black and white was truly remarkable. She adorned her outfits with fascinators, delicate netted gloves, and her signature statement sunglasses. What set her apart was her ability to infuse these colours into her ensembles without ever appearing monotonous, always exuding a fresh, captivating glamour.

Pherrie achieved legendary status when she dared to wear a black shimmery gomesi with striking red accents. This fashion moment solidified her place as a true fashion icon. She transformed the gomesi from an ordinary traditional dress into a glamorous fashion statement, adorning it with fascinators, pins, and shimmering fabric choices, a trendsetting move that remains a cornerstone of traditional bridal fashion, a testament to her enduring influence.

A master of accessories

Pherrie understood the power of accessories. For her, there was no such thing as a “dressed down” moment. Even in the simplest of kaftans, she elevated her look with a carefully chosen headwrap, a captivating fascinator, or a pair of shoes that spoke volumes.

Every “Pherrie-look” held a captivating element that drew the eye and commanded attention. One of her iconic ensembles that continues to inspire was an all-black outfit, featuring a skater skirt adorned with animal-printed thigh-high boots. Her style was clean, powerful and eternally chic.