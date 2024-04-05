Refresh your style with fuller skirts

From time to time, we all feel the urge to give our wardrobes and personal style a refresh. This desire often leads us to uncovering new aspects of ourselves that we had not previously explored. So, if you are in search of something fresh to incorporate into your fashion, today’s tip is sure to pick your interest.

The fuller skirt trend is a versatile bottom ensemble choice that, when styled well, can elevate your look to remarkable heights. Whether you opt for a casual or dressy approach, you cannot go wrong with this timeless piece.

Here is how to seamlessly integrate this style statement into your wardrobe.

Keep it casual

Ease into the trend by pairing your fuller skirt with a fitted top. Keep the overall look laid-back by opting for sneakers or loafers. Accessories such as hats and sunglasses can add a touch of flair while maintaining a relaxed yet stunning aesthetic. Let the skirt take centre stage, ensuring that other elements of your outfit complement rather than overpower it.

For a mid-week office ensemble, combine your fuller skirt with a bodysuit and kitten heels. Experiment with bold colours, prints, or pleats to keep your look engaging.

Go all out

Alternatively, embrace the opportunity to dress up your fuller skirt. Start with the skirt as the focal point and build your outfit around it. Incorporate statement pieces such as a bedazzled top, statement heels, and eye-catchy jewellery for a sophisticated look suitable for weddings or church services.