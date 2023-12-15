The leather trench coat will get you holiday-ready

As the holiday season approaches, there is an undeniable festive energy in the air, and I find myself more excited than ever. While I typically do not obsess over this time of year, something about the approaching festivities has me in a joyful mood, making me want to curate the perfect wardrobe for all the upcoming events and parties.

While creating a mood board filled with outfit ideas, one fashion recommendation stands out as a game-changer; the leather trench coat. Not only does it promise to keep you warm during the celebratory events, it also oozes unparalleled style and makes a bold fashion statement that is impossible to ignore.

Here is how you can seamlessly incorporate this must-have accessory into your holiday style:

Embrace leather-on-leather

Elevate your trench coat look by pairing it with other leather pieces. While this may not be the most conventional approach, it works wonders, especially when sticking to similar shades. Consider coupling your trench coat with a leather mini dress in a matching hue. Alternatively, opt for a midi-length dress while keeping the coat longer for added drama.

To add some vibrancy, experiment with accents in bold shades such as red, gold, green, or even neons. Whether you choose to complete the look with boots or heels in a complementary hue or add a touch of casual flair with sneakers, remember that there are minimal rules – use this opportunity to express your unique style.

Play with textures

One of the beauty aspects of leather is its versatility in styling. Drape your leather trench coat over a little black dress, jumpsuit, or matching sets; anything light underneath that will not overpower the coat. For a chic and edgy twist, add it into a suited-up look. For example, throw the trench coat over your pants and blazer, casually shrug it over your shoulders, and add the necessary accessories to complete the ensemble.