*Uganda loses voting rights in international organizations over unpaid subscriptions*

Delegates follow proceedings during the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, in January. Uganda has not made provisions for funding several activities that had been earmarked to take place as follow-ups to the NAM and G77 plus China summits.  PHOTO | FILE

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • A report by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs noted that the Finance ministry had only provided the Foreign Affairs ministry Shs6.139 billion out of the Shs25.54 billion that it requires to pay subscription fees.