Couples share their plans for the holidays

Christmas can be a magical time for lots of people but for those in a relationship, it can also involve navigating challenges such as mixed expectations and different traditions, from what kind of gifts to give to what to eat or how you will split your time between each other’s family.

These couples share how they are spending their day.

Trevor Besigye and Dorah Suubi

We plan on spending the holidays with our two beautiful children. We shall travel somewhere beautiful and quiet to relax, instead of going to our respective family homes. We plan to travel to Kabale, preferably Lake Bunyonyi Safaris.

And because we have been through so much as a family and have overcome, we plan on buying meaningful gifts for each other and our children. This is one way of showing each other that we appreciate each other and showing our children that we love them very much.

Patrick and Shellie Etyang

This Christmas, we are planning a romantic gateaway as a family of three. After a hectic year with a newborn, we just want to be in a relaxing environment to really celebrate our wins and bond as a family with the ample time the holiday brings.

We usually choose something fun. Last year, we travelled to Jinja in eastern Uganda for the Christmas holidays but this year, we shall travel to Divine Resort and Spa in Kampala.

Gifting each during the holidays is mandatory considering the fact that I am a big fan of Christmas. I try to do it all. This year my husband’s Christmas gift from me is his beautiful baby girl. He said I get to choose the gifts I want for the family this year since he will pay for them all.

Mr and Mrs Opio

Christmas is always a time for us to spend more time together. We book a holiday somewhere nice and invite all our family and friends since this is the time to spend quality time with them without worrying about work schedules and responsibilities. This year, we shall also do some charity work so as to spread the cheer.

We have a family gift exchange every Christmas. We get them ready by Christmas Eve and put them under the Christmas tree. We plan to open the presents in the morning of Christmas, since we cannot wait for Boxing Day.

To usher in the New Year, we shall travel out of the country, not forgetting to pray and ask God to lead us through the New Year with all the blessings he has planned for us.

Mathew and Eleanor Nabwiso

This year, we will spend Christmas with my husband’s family and travel somewhere nice for the New Year.

We use this time to relax and thank God for all our accomplishments and what we need to do to perform even better in the New Year. Since it is also a period of thanksgiving, we gift each other, with the intention of gratitude for being in each other’s’ lives.

JB and Miriam Halera

We shall roast a goat at home and celebrate with family and friends. Because December is my busiest month, I always get a breather shortly after Christmas. That is when we will be able to go somewhere and celebrate as a couple.

Our gifting comes with a twist. Instead of gifting ourselves, we gift our respective staff and that comes with a lot of happiness and satisfaction.

Julius and Sharon Katoto

This holiday season, we shall be travelling to my Husband’s family home in Jinja, eastern Uganda, where we shall have a thanksgiving meal. It will be Sharon’s first time to visit Julius’s family after the wedding, making it extra special. As a family, we shall celebrate our milestones (we had two weddings in the family, not forgetting welcoming our child).

We normally flip a coin to choose the people we will be gifting and everyone carries a gift for the person they pick.

We agreed as a family to celebrate the end of year together and have been saving money towards this cause. All that is left is choosing where to go.