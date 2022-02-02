Cross cultural relationships: How couples make it work

Esther and Timoth say they have learnt to accept that they are from different cultures and appreciate each other for who they are. PHOTOs/courtesy

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

For an intermarriage to work, couples must learn to accept each other’s culture and traditions. These couples are married and although they are from different cultures, they are making it work. They discuss their journey so far

Not long ago, interracial marriages were discouraged in most places. Now that the law is no longer against marrying people from other races, interracial marriages are on the rise. Couples from different cultures are getting together to celebrate their love.

