Francis chose to first educate Sarah, children before marriage

Francis Masaba and Sarah Mutuwa’s paths crossed in Bududa Town Council in Bududa District. At their first meeting, the two kicked off a friendship which birthed a love journey.

Francis says Sarah is an orphan and this compelled him to support her to return to school for four years.

He also says they used to occasionally meet up because she had to concentrate on her studies first before anything.

“After Senior Four, we started meeting up frequently and what attracted me most about my wife was her good behaviour, faithfulness, hardwork and the fear of God, Then we dated for some years before making it official,” he says.

Sarah says Francis was so patient with her all the four years she was at school.

“I used to visit Francis once in a while whenever I was on holiday.”

Proposal

One day, Francis made a personal decision and commitment to ask for Sarah’s hand in marriage in Buloli ward in Bududa Town council.

“After the proposal Sarah started living with me and while we were staying together she then undertook a training as a seamstress,” Francis says.

Meanwhile they had wanted to start introduction preparations.

“We had plans to hold an introduction and God had blessed us with six children. So, we could not hurry to do the ceremony because Sarah had two young brothers and young sisters to look after,” he says.

Francis had to take care of the four by feeding and paying their school fees until they were old enough to be independent.He concentrated on educating them than do an introduction ceremony in time.

With his wife-to-be, they agreed to help her siblings before marriage ceremonies. He felt this would glorify the name of the Lord and indeed God heard their prayers.

The soul mates had their introduction ceremony on September 16, 2023 and set their wedding date for December 16, 2023. The couple spent Shs30m on their introduction ceremony.

Francis and Sarah on their wedding day. PHOTO/OLIVIER MUKAAYA

Their wedding was planned by friends from the church and their clan.

Counselling nuggets

Genesis 2:18. And God “it is not good that man should be alone, I will make him a helper comparable to him”.

Help one another: Proverbs 18:22. He who find a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.

Mark 10:9, therefore what God has joined together, let not man separate. We shouldn’t separate, what God has put together”. They noted.

Challenges

“Some people discouraged us, we had fear of failure and also turn up for the meetings was not any better,” Francis recollects.

Sarah cites poor time management and poor coordination of the activities of which affected the event in some ways.

Memorable moments

Francis chose Pastor Sam Maina as best man because of his great character, love for God, good counsellor, conflict resolver and he has been in marriage for a while.

Francis says his most memorable moment was when he exchanged rings with his beloved and his friends from Australia being able to attend the ceremony.

“I felt so loved, the turn up of guests was big, I remember the moment when the pastors where praying for our marriage it was so wonderful.”

Sarah’s most memorable moment was when she was walking down the aisle with her brother by her side and seeing her family and friends celebrating with them what the Lord has done. Adding that the best feeling ever was the moment of exchanging of vows knowing they were committing their lives before God. The couple had their honeymoon at Courts View Guest House Mbale.

Advice

Francis advised young men to put all their trust in God, “Seek the kingdom of God and everything will follow upon you.

Pray as you wait patiently for God to give you a right partner, Have time to prepare and also help others who wed, they will be of help in future “he says.

For Sarah asked women in the waiting to pray consistently and not to give up.

She also advised them to wait for God’s timing and also to mingle with other people.

“Be a part of social networks that enable you to mix and mingle, Pray to find a good man because it is good thing and both of you will obtain favour”.

