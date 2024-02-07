How modern technology strengthens relationships

In an era dominated by technology, its influence extends beyond just connecting devices; it has also become a powerful tool in shaping and strengthening romantic relationships. From communication to shared experiences, experts say technology plays a significant role in making relationships better.

“Embracing technology in relationships allows couples to express love and affection in creative ways. Simple gestures such as sending a heartfelt message can add a modern touch to romantic expressions. It is about using technology intentionally to nurture the emotional bond between partners,” Ruth Apio, a relationship coach, says.

Communication lies at the heart of any successful relationship and technology has revolutionised how couples connect. Messaging apps, video calls and social media platforms provide instant and continuous communication, bridging the gap for couples separated by distance. The ability to share thoughts and experiences in real-time fosters a deeper emotional connection.

Apio adds that technology has added a modern touch to romantic gestures. Sending a thoughtful message, creating a personalised playlist, or surprising a partner with a virtual gift are ways technology enables individuals to express love and affection. Social media platforms also provide an avenue for public expressions of appreciation, reinforcing the bond within a relationship.

“Long-distance relationships benefit immensely from technology’s ability to create virtual togetherness. Video calls allow partners to see each other, share daily activities and maintain a sense of closeness despite physical separation. Virtual date nights, online games and collaborative activities help create shared moments even when miles apart,” Apio explains.

Apps for bonding

Technology has given rise to a variety of relationship-focused apps designed to strengthen the emotional bond between partners. From shared calendars and to-do lists to apps providing relationship advice or prompts for meaningful conversations, these tools offer structured ways for couples to connect and understand each other better.

It also facilitates the discovery and pursuit of shared hobbies. Whether it is playing multiplayer games, collaborating on creative projects, or exploring new interests together through apps and online platforms, couples can strengthen their connection by engaging in activities that bring joy and fulfillment.

“Online resources and educational platforms allow couples to explore and learn together. This could be taking online courses, attending virtual workshops, or reading relationship-focused articles. Technology provides opportunities for mutual growth and self-improvement, fostering a sense of partnership in personal development,” says Collins Tumusiime, a digital content creator.

Special moments

The digital age allows couples to capture and cherish their special moments through photos and videos. Cloud-based storage and shared albums make it easy to revisit these memories, reinforcing the emotional connection by reliving shared experiences and milestones.

“Technology has become an integral part of modern relationships, offering many tools to enhance communication, foster togetherness and create lasting memories. While it is essential to use technology mindfully, embracing its positive aspects can contribute significantly to making relationships stronger and more fulfilling,” Tumusiime adds.

Travel

According to preengaged.com, technology gives more opportunities to work remotely. Now, more than ever before, people are being afforded the opportunity to work from home or other locations.

The downside is that people have a hard time unplugging and relaxing because they can work from anywhere. But the bright side is there may be more opportunities for travel as couples even during working days, thanks to the ability to log into your work computer from anywhere in the world.

When you want to go somewhere as a couple, the chances of you both getting days off from work are higher thanks to laptops, iPads and the internet. More people are able to work from home than ever before; and, if the trend continues, partners may be able to enjoy a lot of time together that would have otherwise been spent behind a desk.

Caution

While you can utilise today’s technology to improve your relationship, there is still no denying it can be a problem for many couples.

According to wedgewoodweddings.com, honest and open communication between partners is still the best policy, and if one or both of partners believe technology is getting in the way of their bond, they should make space to discuss some potential solutions. Technology itself can be used to actively bring partners closer together in the real world by limiting screen time.

“Today’s operating systems allow you to monitor your screen time, whether it is on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. If you feel you are both spending too much time looking at your screen instead of into each other’s eyes, use the Screen Time app to set screen time goals and to programme prompts for when it is time to put your device down,” the online platform states.

If struggling to step away from technology or simply want a digital detox, especially when planning events such as weddings, partners can find apps to help reduce screen time.

“Freedom and ColdTurkey, both desktop and smartphone apps, allow one to block distracting sites or totally shut down access to the internet for a period of time. Once enforced, you can put your device away and use that time to connect with your partner,” wedgewoodweddings.com states.

Downsidee

25 percent of people in a relationship or marriage are said to be distracted by their smartphones as reported by a research centre. The same report reveals that out of the 25 percent of couples or partners that were distracted by their cell phones, 10 percent were involved in an argument as a result.

Besides, the study reveals that the arguments could be triggered because of using technology such as when to use your cell phone or when to abstain.