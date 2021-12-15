How to say no and mean it

PHOTO/www.gettyimages.com

By  Bradford Kamuntu

What you need to know:

When you learn to say no, you automatically come across as more confident

A number of millennials have been at the receiving end of unrequited love and unless you are cold or insensitive, the right approach is always difficult to come to. We never know how to turn down requests to go on dates and other forms of respectable advances.

