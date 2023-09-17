I took two months to write my wedding speech -  Uncle Mark

Uncle Mark was introduced to Valeria by Nobert, their mutual friend. Uncle Mark recalls April 2018 after service at Phaneroo Ministries when Nobert said, ‘Mark meet Val, Val meet Mark, you will thank me later’. He says it is the best thing Nobert has ever done for him and that he would vote for him if he stood for presidency.

“It was from a simple introductory meeting plus exchange of contacts, that we built friendship. However, we started dating way later,” recalls Valeria.

Mark was introduced to Valeria’s parents in July after a successful kukyaala in June. This followed a simple yet thoughtful proposal in May.

“We always knew we would get married at some point so it was a ‘when’ question. We made up our minds on our dating anniversary, November 9, as part of our new year goals,” Uncle Mark notes.

On what attracted them to each other

“Valeria’s love for God, her beauty and brilliance were irresistible,” Uncle Mark confidently says.

While Valeria on says of Mark’s traits, she could go on and give a whole booklet, she highlighted a few.

“Mark is easy-going and that means I can easily work with him. He hears me out all the time because I like to express myself freely. He is funny and lighthearted. And, of course, his love for God tops it all,” she explains.

The preparations

Valerie notes that it is all God and appreciates the friends and family who stood by them from the word go. From the proposal, to the introduction, then to the wedding. It went as expected.

Yet, Uncle Mark states that it was an emotional rollercoaster.

“One minute you are happy, another minute, the decorator says the budget does not include the tent,” he says and believes anyone headed for that road has to be very sober and sound lest they give up.

“Being an events MC, I thought it wise to leave Saturday open just in case I was booked for a gig. And yes, there was a wedding booked but I later turned it down after realising I had turned hard work into slavery for money,”Uncle Mark notes.

Having been at more than 300 weddings as an MC, he had a picture of what he wanted his wedding to look like.

“I chose service providers I had worked with for a long time and I related with,” Uncle Mark says.

What stood out at the wedding

The couple seems to have had a number of moments that stood out. “Walking down the aisle was so special for me. I had always imagined the moment, but it came through with a million emotions seeing this beautiful bride. We had a happy entourage that made it look like everyone was a mugole [bride],” says a smiling Uncle Mark.

Valeria admits that the vows were her favourite part of the wedding. Then her husband’s speech.

“The poem totally captured my heart. I want to have it recorded in his voice and keep it so that I keep playing it. It was very creative. Not to mention, I love speeches,” she affirms.

Uncle Mark interjects with an affirmation of how it took him two months to prepare the speech.

Advice to those planning to wed

“As a young man, I can never tell anyone to just get married. The business of ‘we have dated for a long time, so we are ready by association’ does not work. Are you able to provide for your wife? Then, show it by providing 60 per cent of the budget. Plan what you can handle. Why invite 500 guests due to family pressure when you have nothing to feed them?”Uncle Mark says.