I was told not to fall in love with a star

Innocent says she knew Bismac was the one because he took time to create lasting memories with her. PHOTO/Edgar R. Batte

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

He was handsome and popular and according to Innocent’s friends, such men did not commit. However, through his actions and unconditional love for her, Innocent was sure that Bismac was the one.

Her friends and family had warned her against dating a ‘handsome star’.  Innocent Nabasa was told men like Moses Bismac Amumpaire do not commit, so she took it slow until he proved otherwise.

