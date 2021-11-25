Prime

I would have loved a more romantic proposal

The couple say it is easy to overcome any challenge in a marriage as long as you handle everything that comes together. PHOTO/Courtesy

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

Prim and Dickson met while both on work duties. However, after exchanging contacts and starting to communicate, they developed a romantic connection. With time, the only way forward was marriage but instead of a direct proposal, Dickson just told Prim over the phone that he would love to start a family with her.

June 11, 2009 is forever etched in the minds of Dickson and Prim Tumuramye. On this day, a chance meeting at Phidam House, the then National Office of Compassion International, has led to 11 years of marriage. 
Working with Compassion International’s assisted projects (Prim in Rukungiri District and Dickson in Mitooma District), Prim’s supervisor at the national office had taken leave and Dickson’s supervisor was standing in for him. It was he that both were at the national office to meet that day. 

