It does not take a lot to make women happy

It is the month of women again, hurrah! On a side note, if you men continue grumbling about Mother’s Day and Day of the Girl Child, we might just go ahead and add International Day of the Grandmother, Day of the Aunt and Day of the Women Elders, okay?

You know, men tend to think women are very fussy, difficult-to-please human beings. Not true! The majority of us are uncomplicated and peaceful people. Here are a few simple things that would keep us, the female half of the population, happy on this special day of ours.

Firstly, we would like to request all men, with humble humility, to please, kindly take a bath, brush their teeth and wash their clothes on International Women’s Day. Even if this is the first and last time you will do it in the year, please do it for us. And then, if you enjoy the wonderful sensation of smelling fresh and feeling clean, why not consider repeating this on Mothers’ Day and International Day of the Girl Child as a unique present to the womenfolk? The government will not pay you anything, but surely you will be blessed for sparing us from that distinctly dizzying malodour that haunts the unbathed like a ghost.

Secondly, would you men please accept advice from women on this day? All year long you are hard-headed and obstinate, arguing about anything and everything, including the directions to your doorstep, with your wives and female relatives and friends. On this special day, if a woman tells you that your maroon trousers and green shirt combo are just not working, would you please stop swelling in anger like a doughnut.