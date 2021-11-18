It is okay to be single and enjoy it

There are so many wonderful advantages to being single; the freedom to make your own decisions, focus on your career, travel as you please, and binge whatever you want on Netflix. I personally like the fact that I do not have to make any plans at the weekend and just reset.

That is not to say that I may not want that in the future but for now this life of liberty works for me

Besides the obvious reasons, people enjoy remaining single for an array of reasons that are personal to them. Which makes living in a society where your worth is determined by who you are attached to exasperating.

People in our society will reluctantly propose, accept proposals and marry people they are not in love with all because of the fear of being single when those around them are not. And for validation from their inner circle by way of social media posts captioned, “I am so proud of you.”

I am sure many of you single persons, or persons that were at one point single heard the statements “why are you still single?” “Stop being so picky” “I know someone that is single as well,” “Why aren’t you married” and the ever so suggestive “Have you tried......?” which is usually followed by some unsolicited advice on how best you can meet someone.

The above questions imply that being attached romantically is superior to being single and further enhances the stigma around being single.

We are a society where letting people live life on their own terms is a myth, because we insist on inserting ourselves and our opinions. People must live life ‘the way we see fit’ is a perfected art form around here. Because, why should someone be perfectly happy alone when they can be unhappy in a relationship just to be classified as “normal?”

It is the perfect time to take stock of how you are treating your single friends and make sure you are not saying anything awkward, preachy, or otherwise unwelcome.

It is okay for someone to take their time with finding love. We do not look for the same things in companionship and the assumption that being selective equals being difficult is, quite frankly, disappointing.

Always remember that you are the expert on you and not anybody else and that whatever assumptions you may have may not always necessarily be fact.

So, instead of chastising somebody for being picky, why not say; good for you for knowing what you want; that is impressive and inspirational. And, of course, if a relationship is your ultimate goal, being single for years will make you a better partner in the end. How about that?

It should go without saying, but just because two people are both single does not mean they are a good match. I know for many; their hearts are usually in the right place trying to link the two single people they know and while it has worked in many of the rom-coms you have watched, the same cannot be said about real life.