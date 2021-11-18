It is okay to be single and enjoy it

By  Bradford Kamuntu

What you need to know:

  • Besides the obvious reasons, people enjoy remaining single for an array of reasons that are personal to them. Which makes living in a society where your worth is determined by who you are attached to exasperating. 

There are so many wonderful advantages to being single; the freedom to make your own decisions, focus on your career, travel as you please, and binge whatever you want on Netflix. I personally like the fact that I do not have to make any plans at the weekend and just reset. 

