Jimmy took 15 years to win over Jacqueline

Jimmy and Jacqueline first crossed paths at the home of Jimmy’s cousin Mbale. Later, one evening he visited Jacqueline and she served him a cup of porridge in 2009. Her eyes struck him the most and her humour, as she kept asking him if she could serve him more porridge. Jacqueline says she did not envision a future with him. In fact, she got to know of his interest in her through relations before his confession.

However, she was drawn to Jimmy because of his character and how he made her feel.

“He is humble, respectful, God-fearing and sociable. I love that he is real, down to earth and persistent in his pursuit. Despite the odds in life, nothing stopped him from pursuing me, and I see the same passion as he serves. That has given me inner peace and confidence in our relationship,” she says.

Jacqueline, Jimmy says, is attractive, calm and caring. “She is organised and has a big heart she,” he says.

During their courtship they were not meeting often as she had been transferred.

“We lost contact at some point and there was not WhatsApp like today. We occasionally made phone calls, and it took me more than over 15 years to win Jacqueline over,” he says of their journey.

“Our courtship was more of a long distance one given that we worked in different parts of the country. Also, our varying work schedules did not allow for frequent physical meet-ups. Following the advancement of technology, we used more of teleconferencing and messaged each other daily,” Jimmy recounts.

Proposal

At the beginning of this year, Jimmy asked for Jacqueline’s hand in marriage. Mid this year, he invited her to visit him in Mbale and during one of the outings in company of some of his friends, at Court’s View Hotel, he made his marriage intentions known to her. She accepted on condition that he meets her spiritual and biological parents for their consent and blessings. He complied.

After the proposal, a delegation comprising Jimmy’s parents visited Jacqueline’s parents to talk about their children’s intentions. They agreed per the traditional norms and October 21, 2023 was set for the traditional marriage to take place at Hon John Febian Olweny’s home in Tororo Town.

“Preparations and the traditional ceremony were seamless. The event was graced by elders from the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution and, a delegation from the Obwa ssehulu of Bunyole Cultural Institution led by Hon Apollo Lyadda, City Victory Church elders and other distinguished political leaders,” Jimmy says.

Wedding preps

The couple launched and held three wedding meetings with support from their family members, colleagues and friends. The couple is grateful for the support structure they had throughout preparations.

“We received spiritual, moral, financial support, and many people graced us with their presence. We held our wedding on November 4, 2023 at Christ’s Heart Ministries International in Mukono District. We later hosted our guests to a reception at Colline Hotel, Mukono,” says Jacqueline.

She adds that the weather was bright and warm and they kept time for the church service. The reception was colourful with live band performances and cultural performances by their relatives. They planned their traditional marriage and church wedding with the support of a dedicated committee.

“We also consulted our parents and church leaders before undertaking any step. Secondly, we leveraged our support off networks, family, OGs and OBs, colleagues, friends and church members who walked every step with us,” says Jimmy.

They kept relevant people in the loop. And, they could not underscore the use of social media that came in handy for communication and mobilisation of resources.

The counselling

The couple’s lesson from the premarital counselling is, “Love has to come first and it should stand out in every situation because it endures forever. Communication is important and should be kept open with each partner being accountable to another. Finally, guard family secrets.”

Memorable moments

Jimmy says his memorable moments were putting the ring on Jacqueline’s.

“I knew it was done. Secondly, the moment dad walked my bride down the aisle and handed over to me, the responsibility was shifted to me right away. Thirdly, dancing with and being with my bride felt good,” he recalls.

Jacqueline liked the moment her dad walking her down the aisle, and seeing her family and friends celebrating with them. She cannot forget exchanging vows too.

Challenges

“Stress from service providers due to unrealistic expectations and for some, an avenue to make exorbitant profit margins,” says Jimmy.

Also, the high cost of goods and services made it expensive.

The newlyweds had their honeymoon at Brovad Sands Hotel in Kalangala.

Advice

Jimmy advises young men to, “Seek God’s direction and leadership in finding the right person you are to spend your lifetime with. It takes patience.”

Jacqueline says young women ought to pray consistently and not to give up on their dreams. She also advises those that may be hurt, for different reasons, to let go of the past, be open to healing. God gives beauty for ashes.

“Serve wherever God has led you to and be a part of social networks that enable you to mix and mingle. Consult elders and be open to mentorship in preparation for marriage,” she says.







Tidbits