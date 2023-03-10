Mixed race bridal team? Here are the colours to look out for

Getting attires that will flatter a bridal team that is mixed race, more so with colours differences from white-skinned, light and dark can be stressful. It is common knowledge that some colours flatter certain skin tones better.

However here are some tried and tested colours that will favour all tonnes on your bridal team.

Forest green

Forest green is a deeply cool colour with a touch of richness to it. From this entourage, we see that it flatters white people, with light-skinned complexions and dark skin. They are all able to look chick in their outfits.

Grey

The secret to putting on this colour is the material. it should have a silky look to it.

Shades of close colours

Picking shades of colour in the same family may be the trick to addressing the issue of different skin tones in your entourage. It also brings a unique aspect to the wedding.

Brown

Like the grey, the secret to the brown is the material. It should be silky to stand out.

