My husband does not help at home

By  Evelyn C Kharono Lufafa

What you need to know:

Every time he returns from work, he sits on the couch; watches TV, gets busy on the phone or laptop. He does not help with the baby, does not do dishes, cook or even clean up. He sits, waits for dinner and immediately after eating, he dashes to bed

It has been a month without a househelp. We have a three-month-old baby who keeps me busy most of the time. I understand that my husband works and comes back home tired. But is it selfish to ask for help? Every time he returns from work, he sits on the couch; watches TV, gets busy on the phone or laptop. He does not help with the baby, does not do dishes, cook or even clean up. He sits, waits for dinner and immediately after eating, he dashes to bed. Even when the baby cries at night, he is not bothered. How can I politely ask for his help?  

