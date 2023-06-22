Readers share weird dating experiences

Jonathan Kamoga- Curiosity

Immediately after graduation, I dated two women at the same time. I would plan their visits to ensure they never met or suspected anything. However, my luck ran out when one decided to make an impromptu visit. Girlfriend number one had left that morning and because she liked to leave her ‘mark’, my house was strewn with her clothes and other belongings. In a panic, I climbed up the wall and hid everything in the ceiling. By the time girlfriend number two arrived, the house was sparkling; or so I thought. I had an errand to run so I told her I would be back in about an hour.

When I returned, she had neatly arranged everything I had hidden in the ceiling on the bed and left. I was so ashamed and did not talk to her for years. But when we later bumped into each other, I asked how she had found my secret stash. She told me she had noticed dirty footprints on the wall leading to the ceiling and because it was odd, she had decided to investigate.

Edwin Mugulusi-The stubborn girl

Although I loved dating in my heydays, I loved my privacy even more. As a principle, I would not allow any woman to stay at my house for more than two days; it was basically a weekend together and then we say our goodbyes. Until I landed on my match. After a month of dating, she started prolonging her visits. At first, it was to four days and with time, she graduated to a week, then a month. When she finally left, I decided to change the locks. One day, she showed up at 11pm and when she knocked, I was in the sitting room watching TV. I switched it off and ran to the bedroom. She came to the bedroom window and started knocking loudly, waking up all my neighbours.

When I refused to open the window, she broke the glass. She proceeded to the sitting room, broke the window glass and reached for the TV which she pushed to the floor, breaking it into pieces. She was shouting all kinds of obscenities and calling on my neighbours to come and see a cheating boyfriend who had locked her out of their house at that time of their night. I ran and opened the door and without any apology, she gave me a big hug like nothing had happened.

Denis Ainebyoona- Dumped over the phone

I had dated her for more than two years and by all indications, she was the one I wanted to marry. She would come to my house all the time and help me with house chores. She made sure I was well taken care of until one day when she stopped coming or even calling. Two weeks later, I received an international call and the person on the other side was my girlfriend telling me she now lived in California, US, and is in a loving relationship with another man.

Ismail Isabirye- Expecting the worst I had two girlfriends and one day I called one to spend the night at my house. The other had called me earlier to ask whether she could come for a visit but I had lied that I would be working late. With my visitor already home, I left work early to spend some quality time with her. However, as the boda boda rider made the turn to my house, I saw the other woman walking towards the house. Knowing that I was in trouble, I told the boda boda rider to take me back to my workplace. I made my way back home the following morning expecting to find two dead women but to my surprise, they were now the best of friends and ready to deal with their enemy.

Florence Ajuna- Conniving twins

At school, this handsome man joined my class and I was immediately smitten. I was glad when a few days later, he also expressed his feelings for me. Little did I know that he had a twin brother who looked exactly like him in another stream. I would steal moments away to spend some time with by ‘boyfriend’ and sometimes, even steal some kisses. Little did I know that he had told the brother about us and they decided to take turns kissing me.