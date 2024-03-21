The Gumisiriza’s love story brewed out of Covid-19

For Allan and Diana Gumisiriza, a failed attempt to apply for further studies is what first brought them together. And although the Covid-19 pandemic threatened to separate them for close to two years, undeniable chemistry brought them back together, leading to a wedding on February 10.

Allan Gumisiriza, an Information Technology (IT) professional at Tabken Consult in Nsambya and a director at the Las Vegas Group of Hotels and Diana Hossanah Deborah, an environmentalist working at African Palliative care, first crossed paths in April 2018, in Kansanga, Kampala.

Like Diana, Allan, then a fresh graduate of IT from Kabale University, wanted to consult Prof Tajudeen Sanni, a senior lecturer at Kampala International University about a chance to study in South Africa for a Master’s degree in the same field.

In Kansanga, Allan was amazed when he saw Diana who had also gone to inquire about further studies abroad.

“My heart skipped a beat when I saw her but I had to focus on why I was there. We remained focused on our study applications (she intended to do a Master’s degree in Environmental Science) and did not talk about love until I lost her for seven months when I changed my phone line,” Allan says.

Diana was equally restless when Allan was out of contact for seven months and using her social media expertise, she went on an intensive ‘Allan searching spree’ that yielded his new contact.

Such is the power and allure of love that when they reunited in 2020, they engaged in non-stop phone conversations that worked miracles during the first devastating phase of the Covid-19 lockdown that left both confined to their homes for months.

Long distance relationship

At Douglas College in British Columbia, Canada, Allan thought of a way to beat a 14-hour time difference to talk to talk to Diana on a daily basis. This, he says, helped him forget the Covid-19 scare and chilly weather conditions.

“Despite my growing affection for her, I had not really declared my love for her because I am a bit shy. Instead, I took time to learn more about her and make her a friend. The more we talked every day, the more we learnt more about each other,” he says.

Diana’s lovely words of encouragement carried Allan throw a trying time when his friend in Canada, who was also his neighbour, succumbed to Covid-19.

“I arrived in Canada during one of those bad winters and my neighbour, the only person I would chat with physically, died as a result of complications resulting from Covid-19. It was scary but talking to Diana for more than five hours every day, kept me positive,” he says, adding that it always hurt deeply when he had to end the call and rush to class.

Forced homecoming

In May 2021, their routine conversations became more intimate. Diana had confided in Allan that she was single and lonely and he too felt at 34, the burden of bachelorhood was becoming heavy to bare. Then again, Covid-19 had served him enough practical life lessons to understand that it was possible to die without ever having a wife or children. He had to act fast, especially since Diana had given him a six-month deadline to show that his love for her was real or else he would lose her.

Diana hastily clarifies, saying she gave the ultimatum jokingly, only to be disarmed by Allan’s resolute determination to make her his wife and the mother of his children.

“Knowing that Diana wanted to settle down as well, I talked to my professors about the possibility of accelerating my study programme from Uganda as I pursued another personal goal. They gave me the green light to return in April 2022,” Allan says.

Allan and Diana met again after two years apart on April 14, 2022 in Naalya, Kampala, the same date they had bumped into each other in Kansanga as they sought Prof Tajudeen’s guidance. Soon, Diana invited Allan to meet her father who was travelling from Kabale in western Uganda to Kampala for a routine medical checkup.

Although nervous, Allan left a gentleman’s impression after meeting Mr Happy Kyokwijuka during a hastily arranged dinner date in Ntinda, Kampala.

His would-be father-in-law was certainly impressed, since he invited Allan to his house in Kabale for a ‘friendly visit’ which turned out to be a mini grilling session from Diana’s relatives on how serious he was about their daughter; all this after being served a sumptuous meal and chatting with Mr Kyokwijuka as though they were bosom buddies.

After that daring solo visit, the duo was inseparable with Diana also getting instant approval when her turn to interact with Allan’s sister Grace Mugume and parents came calling.

“My mother is cautious about who she hugs but when she hugged Diana the first time she visited our home, I knew I had hit a jackpot,” he says.

Allan Gumisiriza proposed a day to the couple’s introduction ceremony. PHOTO/Denis Bbosa

Road to the aisle

The couple then organised their traditional Okugamba Obugyenyi ceremony that took place at Ruhita in Kabale, towards the end of 2023, which bonded the two families beyond limits. Next was the Kuhingira ceremony that took place at White Horse Inn in Kabale.

A day before the Kuhingira, using his network of friends, Allan proposed to Diana at Afro Park Gardens in Muyenga, Kampala.

“It would have been criminal if I did not go on bended knee to propose to my sweetheart. To a large extent, I expected a ‘yes’ because she had proclaimed her undying love for me during my 35th birthday party but in love, just as anything else, you can never say never,” Allan says.

Then came the wedding on February 10, at St Stephens Kisugu Church of Uganda and the exclusive colour-themed reception at Las Vegas Hotel Gardens in Kawuku, Bunga.

“Standing by my best man Keith Busingye, I was nervous but had been advised by Rev David Asiimwe of Kisugu Church during the Tuesday counselling class to keep calm,’’ he says.

“I have never seen anyone as beautiful as Diana as she walked down the aisle. As we said our ‘I dos’, I felt as though I was being hit by lighting,” Allan recalls.

After a photography session at Speke Resort Munyonyo, the Gumisiriza’s hosted their guests to a reception that was expertly punctuated by musical interludes from Spice Diana and dancer Valentino, buffet and drinks as well as touching speeches.

First daughter Patience and husband Odrek Rwabogo, who were the chief guests advised the young couple to be patient and to not fear failure. The couple gifted the newlyweds a Bible as well as a pledge to always offer guidance.

Gen David Muhoozi, the State Minister for Internal Affairs, cautioned Allan against infidelity and advised him to love his wife unconditionally.

Bishop Michael Lubowa of Central Buganda Diocese, who wedded the couple, gave them a guiding document, based on his personal experience of 40 years in marriage.

“I want to follow the example of my two fathers (Alex Bashasha and father-in-law Happy Kyokwijuka) who have loved and stood with their wives through thick and thin. I take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in making our wedding an absolute success. Special thanks to Mr Kyokwijuka for seeing a special person in me,” Allan remarked.

Honeymoon

The couple had the luxury of choosing from four destinations; Bahamas, Bali (Indonesia), Mauritius or the picturesque Maldives for their honeymoon. They chose the latter because of the many interesting reviews about the Indian Ocean unique Island.

After going through Dubai to Verana Airport in Male, the Maldives capital, they got a rude welcome from customs officials who doubted their financial ability to pay for the holiday.

Diana says she was almost reduced to tears as the officials ruined their delightful expectations by asking them whether they were in the Maldives in search of job opportunities, inquiring about the amount of money they had on their accounts, wedding pictures for proof and confirmation of their hotel booking.

When the dust finally settled, Allan and Diana were able to experience the natural and exotic beauty of the Island for a week.