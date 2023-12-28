Unions that rocked 2023

He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from God. While some of these couples were exchanging vows for the first time, others, such as President Museveni and Jane Kataha were renewing their commitment to each other and God.

Kyabazinga marries Jovia Mutesi

November 18, 2023, marked a historic moment as Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV tied the knot with Jovia Mutesi at Christ’s Cathedral in Jinja City.

This is said to be the first royal wedding in Busoga kingdom since February 1956. The event dominated the public sphere with the service featuring a choir of at least 100 members, singing a blend of modern and cultural worship to more than 2,000 guests.

Outside the church, more than 10 million people followed proceedings broadcast on all of Uganda’s leading televisions.

Many government officials graced the function including the First Son and Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayeebwa and Vice President Jessica Alupo.

Other monarchs that attended the royal wedding included Bunyoro Queen Margret Adyeri Karunga, Best Kemigisa Olimi of Tooro Kingdom and Nnaabagereka Sylivia Nagginda of Buganda kingdom.

Ugandan companies came out to contribute towards the wedding, terming this as a way of protecting culture, values and traditions. Two weeks before the wedding, various companies had raised more than Shs1.7b.

Gen Kale Kayihura’s daughter and ex-Rwanda police chief’s son

Former Inspector General of Police Gen (Rtd) Kale Kayihura’s daughter, Tesi Uwibambe introduced Edwin Chubahiro, the son of former Inspector of Police of Rwanda, Emmanuel Gasana, at their family in Kisoro on December 16.

Government officials, including First Son and Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba attended the function.

President Museveni and Janet’s 50th wedding anniversary

President Museveni and wife Janet at their 50th wedding anniversary celebrations in August.

President Museveni and his wife Janet Kataha Museveni hosted guests at their country home in Irenga Village in Kikoni Parish, Ntungamo District on August 26 after a thanksgiving service in honour of the golden jubilee anniversary at St Matthew Cathedral, Kyamate.

What stood out

The couple chose to have their 50th wedding anniversary celebrations in their home district despite the fact that they wedded at a small church in Turnham Green in London, United Kingdom and later had their reception at Kensington Hilton Hotel in London on August 24, 1973.

The function was attended by only a few family members, according to the First Lady’s book, My life’s journey.

Many applauded the couple for leading by example, saying 50 years in marriage is an incredible milestone to achieve.

Zari Hassan and Shakib

South African Socialite Zari Hassan and her 31-year-old partner, Shakib Lutaaya, tied the knot in a glamorous private wedding in South Africa in October.

Zari, who is known for her bold fashion sense deviated from the traditional white wedding gowns and instead embraced stylish ivory gown with a detailed, long white veil and tail. The groom decided to go easy by wearing a Khaki trouser, white shirt and brown coat.

The private ceremony was graced by close friends, family members and celebrities across the continent, among them Zari’s best friend and millionaire Zodwa Mkandla, several cast members from the Young, Famous & African reality TV show.

Zari’s five children were present to witness the couple exchange vows. Her three older sons dressed in all-white outfits, mirroring the other guests, while Prince Nillan wore a brown suit.

Before their grand all-white wedding, Zari and Shakib held their traditional wedding in Pretoria, South Africa, on April 16, 2023.The couple shared photos and videos from their Islamic wedding with their fans, and some of her relatives, her elder brother and sister, were present.

In the video shared on social media, dressed in Islamic attire, the lovebirds exchanged rings.

Robert Kayanja Jr and Marlena Gailis

Pastor Robert Kayanja’s son, Robert Kayanja Jr and Marlena Gallis, a Latvian American, exchanged vows at a lavish wedding ceremony on October 7, 2023 at Miracle Centre Cathedral, Rubaga, Kampala.

Many high-profile guests, including Kenya’s First Lady Rachel Ruto, Col Edith Nakalema blessed the youthful newly-wedded couple with their presence. The bride’s family was in attendance cheering on the newly wedded couple.

Other distinguished guests included former trade minister and Mawokota North MP, Amelia Kyambadde and Uganda’s lands minister, Judith Nabakooba.

Pastor Kayanja officiated the wedding, pronouncing the couple as husband and wife and formally recognising their entrance into Holy Matrimony.

Pastor Jessica Kayanja, the mother to the bridegroom posted on her twitter account congratulating Pastor Robert Junior and Mrs Marlena Kayanja with words of love from the Bible.

“…. Indeed marriage is honorable.” “Indeed my children shall be mighty upon earth, the generation of the upright shall be blessed,” citing Psalms 112; 2.