Museveni, Janet to hold golden jubilee prayers

Preparations are in high gear ahead of President Museveni and First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations in Ntungamo District.

The couple will hold prayers to mark 50 years in marriage and thereafter host guests at their country home in Irenga Village in Kikoni Parish on Saturday.

“…the President and Mama Janet Museveni and their family with great pleasure invite you to a thanksgiving service in honour of their golden jubilee anniversary to be held on August 26 at St Matthew Cathedral Kyamate at 10am and thereafter, a luncheon at their home in Irenga, Ntungamo,” reads part of an invitation card.

Invitation cards which were printed in different colours, are being distributed through the church as confirmed by the South Ankole diocesan secretary, Rev Can Arthur Twinamatsiko.

“The church is in charge of everything,” he said.

The Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Geofrey Mucunguzi and Mr Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba, the Ntungamo District chairman confirmed receipt of invitations to the function.

“We have received individual invitations as district leaders; all we are waiting for is D-day. We feel blessed as people of Ntungamo to have the First Family celebrate this golden jubilee with us. Yes, they are born here but they could have chosen to celebrate the day in any part of the country,” Mr Rwakigoba said yesterday.

But when contacted, Church of Uganda South Ankole Diocese bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe referred us to the first family.

“This is a private function…But I’m aware it will be held in this district,” he said.

By yesterday, compounds were being slashed, old buildings were being repainted, and tents have been erected.

According to Ms Museveni’s book, My life’s journey, the couple was wed at a small church in Turnham Green London, United Kingdom and later had their reception at Kensington Hilton Hotel in London on August 24, 1973, at a function attended by only a few family members.