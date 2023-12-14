We found love on a dating app

Irene Nsubuga says she was never desperate to get a partner but she had conviction that at one point, she would meet the right person at the right time.

She adds that she would often listen to her peers talking about ‘hooking up’ with a partner on the internet but she never thought seriously about finding her own ‘Mr Right’ the same way, until fate took over.

“It was like any other normal day and while at home surfing the Internet, a pop-up notification suggested various downloads for mobile Apps. I do not know why but I unexpectedly downloaded a dating app,” she say.

Irene reveals that although she did not know how to use the App, she followed the guidelines and created an account. After this, her urge to explore pushed her to learn more while using the App.

She found a man

“Within a short time, I found a man who caught my attention. Jake Pollock had the qualities of a good partner. When I noticed this, I gave him more time and through our constant chats and calls, we got to know more about each other over a period of at least two months,” she further reveals.

With time, she adds, they developed romantic feelings for each other and because they were ready to take it to the next step, they started talking about marriage.

Unlike in other relationships where a partner proposes, the two had made their intentions clear and a proposal was not needed. They, however, continued dating until they made the decision to get married officially.

Jake says he was smitten by Irenes’ unmatched personality and spirituality, qualities he had been looking for in a potential lifetime partner.

Simplicity

From the start, the couple’s relationship had been defined by simplicity and ensuring that they were at peace with each and every decision they made. To Irene, all that matters at the end of the day is their own happiness.

This is why on their wedding day, they avoided incurring any extra costs. For example, on the day, the partners drove their own cars to the wedding venue. The couple shares that the most memorable moment of their special day was exchanging their vows by the waters in a park.

Irene says she was delighted the moment she saw her mother-in-law shed tears of joy when the couple said ‘I do.’

“What we enjoyed mostly was the nice weather and the sumptuous food. All the while, I purposed to keep my vows and the commitment we had made in front of God and our family and friends,” she adds

The couple believes their wedding was successful because they did not allow disappointments to control their emotions that day. And although they did not go for their honeymoon due to tight work schedules, they believe with time, they will fulfil this desire.

Marriage advice

Irene says one can find love anywhere, the reason we should not limit ourselves in any way. She shares that in the age of digitalisation, the Internet can be a lucrative avenue to link people of different backgrounds.

She, however, warns that everyone has an obligation to make founded decisions after making due diligence to avoid falling for unscrupulous persons.

“Our advice to those planning to wed is to control spending and go for a wedding that is within their means. This will help the couple to live within their means and avoid stress which can lead to conflict and ill health,” the couple says.



The Budget

The couple spent $5,000 (about Shs19m) on the wedding and their most expensive item was the wedding rings.

“We did not involve a wedding planner. We did most of the work, helped by close friends and family,” Irene says.

Wedding date: October 26, 2023

Bride and groom:

Irene and Jake Pollock

Wedding venue: China Lake Park Tacoma, Washington USA

Reception: Red Robster

Guests: Family members

Entourage: None.