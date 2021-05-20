Yes, you can find love again

The next chapter might be better but you will never know until you try

I watched in awe as the princess of Tooro walked down the aisle a second time. Her brother, King Oyo on her right side and the Queen Mother on her left side, she took the brave steps towards her prince charming. What I saw was a beautiful woman who defied pain, shame, heartbreak and with the crown firm on her head, she knew that at the other end of the aisle was a man who was willing to love and protect her.

Much as those steps might have been a familiar journey, walking down the aisle again is not for the weak. Only the brave are capable of ending one love story, pause for a minute to cry about it and later dust themselves off and start looking for love again.

You might judge those who move on but in your old age, you will regret having gone through life holding onto what was already gone. It is better to accept that some relationships just do not work out but somewhere in the sea of love, there is someone else meant for you.

Marriage is not a life support machine that once it ends, your soul is instantly deposited to the pits of death. Marriage is just a spice of life. Some people live life without it and that does not necessarily mean they will die earlier than their set date.

Some naive people were judgmental towards the princess but all I saw were people who are stuck in the past. In this case, if she was able to move on and find love again, then who are we to judge or even predict doom on her relationship? As a matter of fact, as many watched her dance the night away, all we had to do was wish her well and pray that God blesses her union for many years to come.

Family and friends too need to move on. And hopefully the king and queen mother taught our elders a lesson by walking side by side with her. So, as many people woke up to the news of her second wedding and decided to post hate, the people who mattered most to her stood by her through it all.

Have you ever wondered what princesses are raised to do? Well, now you know. Even if they fall, they get up, fix their crown and walk with shoulders straight and head raised up like nothing happened. This should be the most important lesson from this royal wedding.

We all deserve happiness and I believe that it took a princess to show other women who have been divorced, dumped, widowed that life goes on. The next chapter might be better but you will never know until you try.

Congratulations to the princess and the new duke. You are hope that love exists and that we are the anchors of our own happiness. I wish you all the best.