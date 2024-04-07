Religious leaders ought to manifest spiritual resurrection

The Messiah by Handel, is a favourite Easter song. The text comes from the book of Revelation 19:6- “Alleluia: for the Lord God omnipotent reigns… And he shall reign for ever and ever.” Christians believe that Jesus was the Messiah who delivered mankind from original sin/corruption. He is the epitome of incorruptible leadership.

Today we decry corruption, yet it is as old as mankind. Corruption was initiated by Satan through Adam, who stood in the place of humanity. Adam dwelt in the Garden of Eden until he followed the lead of his wife Eve and ate from the forbidden ”Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil” (Genesis 3:6). After this, he attempted to deceive God and blamed his actions on Eve and, indirectly, on God Himself (Genesis 3:12.). This is how man’s heart was corrupted.

We are born innocent of any sin of our own, but enter into a corrupted world. We experience discontentment with what we have and what we are; thus, we are not thankful, either, and seek to fulfill that which we perceive is lacking in our lives. 1 John 2:16 refers to this as the lust of the eye, the lust of the flesh, and the boastful pride of life.

God warns of the dangers associated with bribery or corruption. Bribery is the crime of giving someone money or something else of value, often illegally, to persuade that person to do something you want. It can corrupt the mind, lead to the falsification of facts and obstruct justice. Corruption is also associated with the abuse of entrusted power for private gain.

God is just

God shows no partiality nor takes a bribe. He administers justice for the fatherless and the widow and deals kindly with the stranger (Deuteronomy 10:17-18). A person who dwells with God does not take a bribe/kickbacks against the innocent (Psalm 15:5).

Religion is perceived to be the conscience of society; the source of meaning, identity, and moral guidance for individuals and communities worldwide. People trust their religious leaders more often than other public officials. Their role demands that corruption-related issues are addressed. But when religious leaders become corrupt, they loose that moral authority. Their individual followers, and the wider society, may copy their bad example. Many politicians take advantage of this pathetic scenario.

Jesus denounced the religious leaders for corrupting religion, when they broke the commandments of God for the sake of the tradition of the elders (Matthew 23:1–39). They did not follow God with a pure heart. Their religion was not true worship of God; rather, it was rooted in a prideful heart. Their corrupt ways extensively produced hypocrisy and unbelief, even among the faithful. Today, Jesus seeks to keep His followers from an harmful influence that would undermine faith and corrupt their walk with God.

Bribery

Sadly enough, during the course of the Holy Week, we have witnessed the pinnacle religion-based corruption. With the intention of maintaining the status quo, religious leaders engineered the crucifixion of Jesus to death. They bribed Judas Iscariot, to betray his Master. They incited the crowds to denounce Jesus as God’s fulfillment of the promised Messiah. They bribed Pontius Pilate to unjustly condemn Jesus to death.

They moved on to bribe the guards, to falsify the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb. The lies gained ground among the Jews, to this day. In Acts 8:20-23, Simon, the sorcerer, attempted to bribe Peter and John in exchange for the power to cast out demons.

Divisions

Pathetically, the church founded by Christ, today suffers divisions and discredit, owing to corrupt religious leaders, who sacrifice faithfulness at the altar of success, prosperity and fame. They manipulate the Bible to suit their egoistic agenda.