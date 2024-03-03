Sports, prayers unite Amda and Nebbi diocese

The Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) a body that unites Catholics that hail from Mbarara Archdiocese living in Kampala, joined the Nebbi Catholic diocese in raising funds for this year’s Uganda martyrs celebrations in Namugongo.

Nebbi Catholic Diocese was selected to animate the Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations on June 3, and is seeking Shs1.8b for the upcoming celebrations at Namugongo.

On Saturday, Amda hosted Nebbi Diocese for sports activities. This started out with the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa teeing off at the Uganda Golf Club to mark the start of the day’s events. Tayebwa appreciated Amda members for the initiative.

He said such games also promote togetherness and unity among the Christians.

Some of the golfers included Dr Innocent Nahabwe, Gaston Ampe, chairman emeritus Amda and his successor Chris Gumisiriza. Other activities that included volleyball, football, scrabble and tug of war aimed at strengthening brotherhood of the two communities despite the geographical gap.

The next day, Amda organised a joint Holy Mass at Kitante Primary School in Kampala which was presided over by the Bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese Rt Rev Raphael p’Mony Wokorach aimed at fundraising funds for Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations.

The Mass was preceeded by a praise and worship session that saw the congregants trickle to the venue.

Amda raised Shs17.1m in cash and Shs1.1m in pledge to support the diocese of Nebbi in Uganda martyrs celebrations.

In his homily, Bishop Wokorach said Abraham had to walk a path of transfiguration.

“He left everything sacred to him and entered a place of solitude on a journey of uncertainty. Such obedience opens us to listening attentively allowing the life of God to take root in us,” he said.

He added commenting on the generosity of the Amda: “In the past, the church was considered to be for the bishops, priests, brothers and catechists and now you are showing that the church is you, and we the priests also come from you.”



Christine Akumu, the chairperson organising committee, said Mbarara has been the first diocese to give them support and called upon other Christians to follow suit.

Akumu noted that such actions demonstrate commitment and promote unity and friendship between the two.

“As one of the youngest dioceses of Nebbi, preparing for a successful Martyrs day cerebrations is not an easy task because the turnout of numbers keeps increasing every year,” Akumu said.

Gervase Ndyanabo, chairman of the Laity for the Catholic Church in Uganda, said Namugongo is a matter for the church and urged Christians to continue supporting the cause.

“And because you are the church, this is our event and we honour the Martyrs and we know how important they are to us,” Ndyanabo said.

Alex Atuhaire, Amda football captain, said the best way to cement a relationship on top of joining hands to fundraise for the organisation of the Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations is to play together, then pray together.

“It was a worthwhile event that brought both the youth and seniors together.”