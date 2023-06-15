Book review: Books to read before you diet

You may want to lose weight for personal reasons.

Or you may need to lose weight to reduce your risk of certain conditions, such heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Weight loss can also lower your blood pressure and total cholesterol level.

Reading will not burn any kilojoules, but doing it to equip yourself with the right tools and information on how to get rid of this scale-tipping food energy can help you successfully adopt a healthier lifestyle and lose unwanted kilos.

Eat Less Crap Lose That Fat

Sam Pease used to be a gym-hater and a carb junkie, qualities that makes it difficult to lose weight.

Her weight-loss journey is one that almost every woman can relate to, and her quirky writing style will have you thinking that you are reading a comedy-drama novel.

Book cover

Sugar Free By K. Thomson

The authors, both recovering sugar and carb addicts, share their personal stories to help you identify your emotional-eating triggers, and with the help of tips, tricks and detailed meal plans, they take you on a journey of self-discovery

Book cover

Eat Right 4 Your Type

Because we are all so different and unique, it’s hard to pinpoint one diet that will work for everyone.

As most diets, the blood-group diet is not a personalised one but at least it is more specific to you and your body’s needs.