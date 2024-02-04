Book Review: Lady who wrote Amin’s PhD letter outs memoir

Blessed: My Life & Faith Journey unveils the narrative of Trophy Nyakimwe. Within these pages lies a testament to eight decades of divine guidance and the relentless pursuit of a meaningful path.

Written as a memoir to commemorate her 80th birthday, the author reflects upon the pathway of her journey, reminded of God’s abundant blessings and the innumerable experiences that have shaped her existence, and the lessons that have been bestowed upon her through the intricate passage of time.

The foundation of her blessings lies in her genealogy, shaped by the influence of God-fearing parents and the experiences of her childhood.

Her journey begins with her birth in the heart of the village in Ibanda, a place where time flows gently and traditions run deep.

Theirs was a close-knit community; and the sense of belonging and support was unparalleled.

Directly in front of the family home stood her father’s shop, a significant establishment that held the distinction of being the sole African-owned shop in Ibanda during that era.

The author later shares anecdotes of her education experience. In the backdrop of her schooling experience, a curious tradition prevailed—one that spoke volumes about the dynamics between students and teachers. Regardless of individual circumstances, the wearing of shoes was strictly prohibited. This rule held firm even for those who could afford this seemingly basic accessory.

As a student nurse, one of the more distressing experiences though was having to go to the mortuary to see doctors conduct a postmortem.

The stark clinical setting, the solemnity in the air, and the sight of the procedure itself weighed heavily on her mind and heart. It was the most difficult moment of her life.

Later while working at Makerere University, the Dean of the Faculty of Law conferred a Doctor of Laws degree on President Idi Amin. As the Dean’s secretary, she found herself typing the letter that granted Amin the doctorate.

Delivering the letter to the President’s Office filled her with trepidation, given the prevalent fear of arbitrary arrests for even trivial or fabricated offenses.

Resilience is a key theme in the book. The changing socio-political landscape, particularly the expulsion of Asians during Amin’s regime, had created a shift in economic dynamics and inspired individuals to seek alternative avenues for self-sufficiency. Nyakimwe decided to engage in poultry farming, transport business, running a retail store and later venturing into floriculture.

Driven by a deep appreciation of the blessings Nyakimwe had received in life, she donated the majority of the land she had inherited from her father to the Church.

This act of giving back to the community that had shaped her journey was a way of expressing gratitude for the blessings she had received and continuing the tradition of generosity that had been instilled in her.

In 1996, the author embraced Christ and experienced a profound transformation. This decision not only opened up a new chapter in her life, but also introduced her to a fresh circle of friends.

Rediscovering the habit of reading the Bible and praying daily, a practice instilled in her during childhood, became integral to her faith walk.