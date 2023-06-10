Book review: Mighty Angwech and other stories

A new book for young readers titled “Mighty Angwech and Other Stories” by Christine Butegwa, dramatically dives deeper into the adventures of three female legends from Ugandan folktales: Angwech, Nakku, and Atile.

The 76-page collection of folktales that is divided into three parts: “Mighty Angwech;” “Courageous Nakku;” and “Curious Atile,” is illustrated by Catherine Tuka.

“Mighty Angwech” follows the journey of a young tall, beautiful and brave woman called Angwech, who as unlikely heroine that rallies her village to resist a neighbouring threat. Angwech belonged to the Oki Awonodiang clan in Lango, who owned large herds of cattle. The clan was faced with external threats from their neighbours, the Jipen, who were fierce warriors and cattle raiders.

One day, touched by the plight of the warriors, Angwech went to the village chief and asked him to let her join the warriors to fight for their cattle. The chief called all the elders to come and hear what Angwech had said. The elders dismissed Angwech, and told her to go back to her mother and learn how to cook. When their young men continued dying in battles the elders called Angwech, and gave her the remaining band of warriors to command. Angwech used her hunting skills to devise a plan to outwit the enemy raiders, who were to pass through a swamp and a thick forest. Her warriors released bees from their nests, noose traps and flying stone traps when the enemies advanced through the swamp and forest. This forced the enemies to scattered in all directions.

Angwech and her small band of warriors outwitted the fierce enemy raiders. The enemy raiders abandoned the cattle they had stolen and never attacked Lango again. She had become the greatest warrior and was crowned the first female village chief of the clan. In “Courageous Nakku,” Nakku must choose between her kingdom and family as her loyalty to both and courage are tested.

The first Nakku was the daughter of Walusimbi. She was married to Ssebwaana, the Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda Kingdom.

The kingdom went into turmoil following the death of Kabaka Chwa Nabakka of Buganda Kingdom for there was no one to inherit the throne. Nabakka’s only son and remaining royal next of kin, Prince Kalemera, had been banished from the kingdom. Nabakka exiled Kalemera in the neighbouring Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom after he brought shame to Buganda.

While in exile, Kalemera’s son was born whom he named Prince Kimera. Unfortunately, Kalemera died in a hunting accident while Kimera was still a baby. The young prince was raised by his mother.

Meanwhile, in Buganda Kingdom, Ssebwaana, became the interim Kabaka with his wife, Nakku, by his side. He ruled with an iron hand and the people disliked him very much. Years later, Prince Kimera grew into a fine young man. Ssebwaana enlisted the leader of a gang to help him to kill Kimera. Ssebwaana did not know that Nakku, his wife, had overheard his conversation and plans with the gang leader. Nakku was very disappointed in her husband.

Nakku was loyal to the kingdom and was in favour of the rightful heir taking his place as Kabaka. Nakku chose to intercept the three delegations that Ssebwaana sent to bring the prince home. She told them of her husband’s intention to kill anyone who brought the prince, the true heir to the throne, home. The servants would be so terrified that they would run away fearing for their lives, never to be seen again.

After a while, Nakku suggested that Ssebwaana go and bring the price to Munsumbi himself. When Ssebwaana left for Bunyoro-Kitara, she secretly arranged for the prince’s safe journey to Buganda Kingdom. He would use another route so as to avoid meeting Ssebwaana and not fall into his trap.

Book author: Christine Butegwa

When Kimera arrived in Buganda, he was immediately crowned Kabaka. Kabaka Kimera rewarded Nakku by naming her as his advisor and an advisor to all the future Kabakas. She was also rewarded with her very own place, a lot of land, cattle, and servants.

On learning of Prince Kimera’s arrival in Buganda and his coronation, Ssebwaana fled to exile to another neighbouring kingdom where he lived the rest of his life in bitter regret. “Curious Atile” tells the story of Atile, who was a curious girl who liked cooking and trying out new recipes. Her desire was to be the best cook in her whole village in north eastern Uganda.

Atile’s parents had the best farm in the village. They grew lots of millet and had a lot of livestock. The other villagers came to them to learn new farming methods. Every evening, Atile and her family would make a big meal for the villagers to enjoy as they learned these new farming skills. The villagers would leave for their home immediately after the meal was done. Atile did not like to see them leave.