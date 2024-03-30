Different Shades

To the settlers of the native land,

That deny the need to welcome foreigners,

Think of ghettos with no colours in mind,

How pale and faded the streetlights will shine,

Little to no beauty in the yard,





Imagine how foreigners will travel write,

African a place to call home,

Or just another gimmick with angry peasants?

Think of the dissatisfaction that may come with our acts,

How people travel from far to explore the land,





Past the colonialist we are all doing fine,

The lands are green, trees of brown,

Sky ever blue as the blues of congo,

Brothers and sisters listen to my words,

Someday you may voyage overseas,

And want to be welcomed too.

By Ayoko Seun