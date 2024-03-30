Empress in Busuuti

Have you seen her?

The lady in pink busuuti?

Inquired the American

Who journeyed to Kampala,

Tripped for a native of Kakwa,

That fell his standards,

Like the walls of Jericho.

Then hijacked his emotions.

Which recalls her olfactive musk,

Like a civet in the forest,

But denies her stiff nature.

While lost in her bossom.

He blurs cultural barriers,

Swimming cloud of expectations,

And returned to Namirembe cathedral,

To startle his new interest.

My name…my name is… is…

I.. I… Damn it, I-Saaccccccc

She opened up with a smile,

Saying English No No.

And at that moment,

He knew she was the one,

The empress in pink Busuuti,

Defeated his ego with a blush.

BY Joshua Omeke