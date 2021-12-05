Prime

Neema Shah dramatises expulsion of Asians in book

Some of the Asians who were expelled from Uganda arrive in Britain in 1972. PHOTO/FILE/ BBC 

By  BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI

What you need to know:

  • The expulsion of Asians from Uganda, and wondering what would happen to her own family if they were expelled from England where she ended up, prompts Neema Shah  to pen Kololo Hill.

British Asian author Neema Shah dramatises the plight of the expelled Ugandan Indians in her debut novel, Kololo Hill. 
Seventeen months after seizing power in a military coup on January 25, 1971, former president Idi Amin issued a devastating decree that was to affect the social-economic wellbeing of the Ugandan Asians and the economy at large. 
While touring Tororo District in eastern Uganda on August 4, 1972, Amin claimed that he had received a message from God, directing him to rid Uganda of foreigners who were “milking” the economy at the expense of native Ugandans.

