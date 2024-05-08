Tribute to Patrick Muhumuza Kateihwaho

I got to know Patrick Kateihwaho over 40 years ago. As a child, I lived on Owen Road Mulago, while Patrick grew up in Kololo, both suburbs of Kampala City. I vividly recall his parents driving him to school in a white Volvo, while I walked to Buganda Road Primary School unless my dad dropped us off in his official Ministry of Health Renault Roho. Together with Dr. Peter Eyoku, Keith Kalyegira, or Marvin Baryaruha, we would walk home. Despite his lifestyle, Patrick easily gelled with everyone and maintained a stylish yet grounded demeanor. He was easily the talk of girls –both at Buganda Road Primary School and SMACK, as that handsome kid.



Like me, Patrick joined Buganda Road Primary School in 1976. At Buganda Road, he was recognized as one of the brightest students by all his peers. Classes were designated as A, B, and C, with the best students in the A classes. In P.7, the designations for P.7 changed to P, K, and J. Patrick was in the A classes, balancing academics and sports.



In 1983, Patrick joined St. Mary's College Kisubi (SMACK) from Buganda Road Primary School (BRPS). I was one of 30 from the same primary school who, along with Patrick, made it to SMACK. That year, BRPS ranked number one in the Primary Leaving Examinations. My P7 cohort produced the country's top two pupils then, now Engineers Paul Kabaale, and Eng. Andrew Gidoi, respectively. Paul and Andrew attended Kings College Budo, unlike us.



In secondary school, the boys eagerly anticipated their mother's visits because of "grub" also known as the food and snacks students got from home to supplement school meals. Some of the alliances Patrick forged in school likely started with free food. In those days, Patrick's famous "grub" suitcase rivalled the variety only found in a supermarket.



Patrick did like an argument even way back. As David Bikaako put it, Patrick was known for his passionate discussions on literally everything –from the advancing NRA forces and their tactics to constellations and galaxies. It was fascinating to witness his passionate arguments, even if he stood alone in his perspective. This demonstrated his courage and conviction. At St. Mary's College Kisubi, Patrick was elected as the House Prefect for Mugwanya House, a testament to his leadership skills.



We were born into civil wars and grew up amid tumultuous history, which left visible and invisible scars that caused us all to respond differently to the reality in which we found ourselves.

This likely influenced Patrick's approach to life. He despised corruption and later exposed scams in power distribution entity, Umeme. Some argue, he singlehandedly brought attention to the Umeme scam among the public.



Despite disagreements, we, his schoolmates, remained close like brothers and gave ourselves the nickname "Happy Men". The Happy Men were known for their toughness, resilience, ambition, and unity. They balanced fun with hard work, supporting each other from high school through university and into the school of life. In A-level, Patrick Kateihwaho and six others, including Keith Kalyegira, Bob Musoke, Roy Kayizzi, Conrad Mitala, and Nollet Bitarabeho, formed a dance group called “Bad Boys”. It had nothing to do with their character, but was just fun, in contrast with the latter-day Bad Boys of the Hip-Hop era.



In 1989, Patrick graduated from high school and enrolled in Makerere University to pursue a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce. A prominent member of Livingstone Hall, he shared rooms with David Chandi Jamwa (former NSSF Managing Director), and Marvin Baryaruha (former UNRA Legal Boss). Marvin was in the same P.7 cohort as Patrick and later joined PK in SMACK for A-Level.



After Patrick completed his studies, as far as we know, he never got into salaried employment. He shared intriguing stories from his aviation background. The diverse group of people who are his friends come from all walks of life and are indeed a testament to his friendliness.



Dr. Andrew Ddembe's last conversation with Patrick was emblematic of our enduring relationship. The exchange was intense and contradictory, lasting several hours. Therein, Patrick expressed his dislike for Andrew's views yet affirmed their friendship and trust. That was Patrick—sometimes infuriating yet warm-hearted, never holding grudges for long. True to his nature, Patrick contacted Drew the next day.



At one point, we wanted to create a sub-group on WhatsApp, for electricity sector enthusiasts. Our forums were always lively with Patrick engaging in deep conversations about the energy sector, aviation, global politics, and recent issues in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Sometimes he would spar at length with colleagues such as Sam Ayo, George Ochora, Robert Tebandeke, and Dr Andrew Ddembe. If we were not talking or rather arguing about Umeme's IPO and related topics, we spoke about our long history.



After one of such interactions, Patrick opted out of the forum due to some tough talks. I engaged him on the side agreeing that there are moments in life when one needed to step back, take a breath, and reflect on their actions. As the administrator of the Happy Men group, I set and managed expectations. Patrick later opted in again, delivering more of his high level, aka “Duc in Altum” inspired discourse. He often reminded us about the St Mary's Kisubi motto - Duc in Altum, which, is Latin for “put out into the deep," emphasizing the importance of deeper reflection on issues.



His sudden passing has not only hit us hard, but it is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life. We all weave our stories, leaving patterns in the fabric of time, but ultimately, we are whispers in the wind, returning to earth from whence we came.

Patrick's passing is a grim reminder of the need to check on each other and not assume all is well even when someone is a regular contributor to a WhatsApp group - this is the essence of sustaining meaningful relationships.