Two bad dates in one

I once went against the better angels of my diet by taking chili with lunch.

Afterwards, I decided to visit a prospective girlfriend.

She opened her door and I stepped into her hearty embrace.

I was then squired into her living room, to have a seat.

Did I want some juice, she asked.

Sure.

So she sashayed to the kitchen to fetch me some passion in a glass.

After giving me a glass and a coaster, she watched me curiously as I gulped down all that impassioned sweetness.

About five minutes later, I heard something that seemed like a tremor.

Then, I heard a rumble.

And another!

So I grabbed my unruly stomach, as I looked at my host to see if she noticed that convulsion.

She just sat there, smiling at me.

Again, a continuously low yet heavy sound thundered through my belly.

Then, swashingly, there was a splash in my gut like somebody was swimming inside of me.

I abruptly stood up.

“May I use your toilet, please?” I asked with the urgency of an emergency.

She motioned to a room adjacent to the living room, clearly within earshot and smelling distance. Yet I didn’t want her to smell or hear what I was about to do in her toilet.

As I entered the toilet, I locked the door behind me. Then sat down and unloaded my bowels, gently.

That way, she wouldn’t hear me.

However, I soon found that I had a tractor trying to get out of my behind as my rear roared, hummed and purred with a SCREEEECH RUUURRRUMP PA-LUMP!

Oh No. I was in trouble.

Then, I got an idea: I should turn on the shower and the sound of falling water would drown out the explosions coming out of my posterior.

“Why’s the shower on?” I heard her shout from the living room.

“No, I’m just, er, washing my hands kidogo,” I replied.

“Use the sink,” she commanded.

“Okay,” I replied.

Boom, Bang, POP!!

My stomach roared to life again as soon as the shower was off.

This time, I just closed my eyes and sweat dripped down my face as I went about my business.

Vrooooom, Boom! Boom! Crash! Bang! Clash! Wham! Smack, Whomp, Whomp WHOMP!

After five minutes of that, I flushed the toilet, then opened the door with my head held low.

“I better…” I started.

“Yes, you better leave,” she completed my sentence.

Swathed in a dodger blue Polo shirt, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms while my feet were kept mobile by urine-yellow Adidas sneakers, I walked home as the sun warmed up the cloudless sky.

Then, I received a call.

“Hello Phil, I have seen you in my area…can you pass by home?”

The caller, who owned a breathless voice, was a female university student doing her PhD.

After I said “Hell yeah!” she gave me directions to her place.

About 20 minutes later, I was walking through her front door.

It was a cozily appointed apartment made comfier by her relaxed manner and soft smile.

She wore a filmy gown barely concealing the soft contours of a body that perfected the art of putting the cherry on top of a red-hot moment.

I liked the fact that she rarely wore make-up, so there was an earthiness to her full-figured appeal.

To stay cool, and not look like I was awed by her beauty, I calmly raised a quizzical left brow.

Then, I took a seat and expanded my arms across the length of the couch.

As a gentleman, I didn’t battle for the remote control as she put on the TV and reclined on the couch beside me.

“I like you…but I have a boyfriend,” she spontaneously said.

“And he is coming here in an hour.”

Confused, I wondered aloud why I was even there.

“Because I like you a lot,” she purred.

Beneath a knitted brow, my eyes could make out that this lady had the body which started wars in fact and fable.

So I struck a compromise.

We could proceed with our potential love scene, then I would leave her to her loverboy.

“But what if he finds us, he will be here in less than an hour,” she said shyly.

“Well, I’m a ‘one minute man’. So I will be gone way before he arrives,” I quipped.

When she agreed, we embraced. But then, I quickly defected from her arms.

“So who am I in this equation? The side dish?” I asked.

“Yes, I think so…” she replied innocently.

“What? I think I deserve to be the main dish,” I protested, with wounded pride.

“But you’re a ‘One Minute Man’…and I need more than that,” she quietly objected.

“Actually, I meant I’m a ‘One Minute More than your man’ Man,” I clarified.

“Okay, still…he’s my boyfriend and he even pays my university tuition,” she added with a slow hand tapping her thick thatch of hair.

“You don’t have parents or what? Then let’s not even call him a dish, he’s more like a collection plate,” I said triumphantly.

I’m still wondering why she asked me to leave.



