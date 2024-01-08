Heritage painter Kateete brings art exhibition home

Kenyan-based Ugandan-born artist, Leonard Kateete, has been painting for 43 years, winning himself a name as Africa’s artist in painting the most diverse catalogue of indigenous African communities on canvas.

His passion has seen him journey to more than 30 tribal settings around Africa where he has artistically documented their portraits.

Now Kateete is scheduled to hold an exhibition at Makerere University’s Art Gallery/Institute of Heritage and Restoration starting on Friday to end of the month. The showcase, a rich collection dubbed ‘My Heritage’ will give art lovers an insight of Africa and Africans through Kateete’s eyes.



The Kenyan government through the National Museums of Kenya recognised Kateete for having preserved African heritage through art. This was after he won the Gold medal (first prize) in an art competition for schools and colleges in Africa.

In 1971, he embraced the journey into the art world. He continues to practice as a multimedia artist. During his career, he has met and made a painting of President Nelson Mandela. He also makes sculptures and his works in the religious realm are many.