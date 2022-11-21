Entebbe zoo star tiger gets name

One of the key attractions at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC), a male White Bengal tiger, that has not had a name since it arrived at the facility in 2020, has finally secured one.

The tiger has been named Yura. It was named by Yuti Breweries Limited after the company signed an agreement with UWEC that is commonly known as Entebbe Zoo.

The Shs30 million agreement that was signed at the weekend, gives Yuti Breweries the naming rights for the white tiger.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, the managing director of, the company, Mr Punit Shah, said there is a need to protect big cats in the wildness in order to conserve the endangered species.

“We will make sure to have activities and donations every year to inculcate awareness among the public on the importance of protecting, preserving, and conserving this endangered species,” he said.

“It is 50 years after the last tiger in Entebbe Zoo passed on. To sponsor and officially name the latest addition to the centre’s big cat family, Yura, is a profound moment for us. The sponsorship package will provide for the feeding and welfare of our incredible tiger,” he said.

Mr Punit said his company is committed to conservation of tigers, whose numbers in the world are decreasing due to poaching.

“Following the introduction of these amazing species as well as the hardships that were caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we came in to provide a helping hand such that some funds can be used to ensure that the zoo gets back to its previous booming self,” he said.

The public relations manager of UWEC, Mr Eric Ntalo, said naming the animals is one way to attract and promote the conservation of wildlife in the country.